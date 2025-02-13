Colonization Requires No Apology

Christians, Accept Your Task; Apologies Not Required



Enough of the apologies here. Christians, we have a divine mission right out of the mouth of Jesus Christ Himself: “Go and make disciples of all nations.” From Matthew 28:19–20 This is a directive; it is not a suggestion.





The clear mission was to share the word.



Colonialism? That car was the one used in Has it gotten messy? Alright. Our goal, though, was to spread the Gospel rather than to be kind. The ends justified the methods. We delivered civilization, knowledge, and most importantly, atonement to the most remote areas of the planet.



Apologies No More



We are supposed to feel ashamed and apologies for the acts of our ancestors. Why? since they carried out what required to satisfy Christ’s will. For people living in gloom, they illuminated Christianity. If that meant controlling, well, occasionally you have to break a few eggs to get an omelet.



Dues Vult – God Wills It



We should be strong in the light of our faith rather than hiding under guilt. The Great Commission was a summons to action rather than a diplomatic appeal. For Christ, we were and are fighters.



To those who argue we should apologies, I answer, “Dues Vult!” Let’s retrieve our pride in our work. We should keep our heads high, not bend in false humiliation, as we disseminate Christianity over the world.



Accept the Objective



Let’s stop this ridiculousness regarding apologies. Rather, let’s redoubled our efforts toward the mission. Let’s use the same fervor our ancestors did to share the word. Apologues are no longer. There are no more justification now. Just the Gospel, unquestioningly and shamelessly.



For Christ, for the Kingdom, for the souls of every nation – Dues Vult.



Shayne Heffernan