Collective Audience $CAUD Trading Alert

Reasons to consider investing in Collective Audience ($CAUD):
- Innovative Platform: Collective Audience operates an audience-based performance advertising and media platform, leveraging AI to provide enhanced advertising solutions for brands, agencies, and publishers. This positions them uniquely in the ad-tech sector, which is growing significantly.
- Market Potential: The ad-tech market is projected to reach over $1 Trillion before 2030, with an expected CAGR of 14.7% into the next decade. CAUD’s focus on performance advertising aligns with this expansive market growth.
- Strong Leadership: The company has Peter Bordes as CEO, known for his track record in scaling businesses within the digital media space. This leadership change could drive significant growth and operational efficiency.
- Strategic Acquisitions: CAUD has been actively expanding through acquisitions, adding global B2B and DTC customer bases, international services teams, and proprietary AI-powered ad tech tool sets, which could enhance their service offerings and market reach.
- Performance Visibility: CAUD provides visibility, complementary technology, and unique audience data, focusing on performance metrics like click-through rates, which are crucial for advertisers. This could drive better performance outcomes for clients, potentially increasing CAUD’s attractiveness in the market.
- Potential for Breakout Growth: The CEO expressed an ambitious agenda for 2025 and beyond, aiming for breakout growth in a multi-billion dollar market, suggesting high expectations for expansion and profitability.
- Engagement with Trends: The company is positioned to take advantage of trends like the increasing reliance on digital marketing for brand and product promotion, particularly through social media and other digital platforms.
Insider Confidence
Insider Transactions Reported – Last Two Years
- Insider Transaction Type Value Date
- DUNCAN DENIS J.
- Director
- Purchase at price 0.40 – 0.43 per share. Direct 33,600 Nov 20, 2024
- ABRI VENTURES I, LLC
- Beneficial Owner of more than 10% of a Class of Security
- Sale at price 0.55 per share. Direct 330,000 Apr 8, 2024
- ANDREWS CHRISTOPHER
- Chief Operating Officer
- Stock Award(Grant) at price 0.00 per share. Direct 0 Jan 31, 2024
- BORDES PETER A JR.
- Chief Executive Officer
- Purchase at price 0.94 per share. Direct 18,800 Jan 16, 2024
- WATT NADINE I
- Director
- Purchase at price 1.48 – 1.50 per share. Direct 14,988 Dec 28, 2023
- BORDES PETER A JR.
- Chief Executive Officer
- Purchase at price 1.24 per share. Direct 24,800 Dec 26, 2023
- SUEN BRENT Y
- Director
- Purchase at price 1.29 per share. Direct 90,300 Dec 26, 2023
- DUNCAN DENIS J.
- Director
- Purchase at price 1.24 per share. Direct 24,800 Dec 26, 2023
- HARDT CHRISTOPHER R
- Director
- Purchase at price 1.25 per share. Direct 12,480 Dec 26, 2023
- BORDES PETER A JR.
- Chief Executive Officer
- Stock Award(Grant) at price 0.00 per share. Direct 0 Dec 5, 2023
- SUEN BRENT Y
- Chief Executive Officer
- Purchase at price 2.01 – 2.05 per share. Direct 385,900 Nov 15, 2023
- ABRI VENTURES I, LLC
- Beneficial Owner of more than 10% of a Class of Security
- Sale at price 10.78 – 26.96 per share. Direct 1,886,900 Nov 2, 2023
- TIRMAN JEFFREY
- Beneficial Owner of more than 10% of a Class of Security
- Sale at price 10.78 – 26.96 per share. Indirect 1,886,900 Nov 2, 2023