Cod Liver Oil Vs COVID-19 Risk

If you take cod liver oil, you may be reducing your risks of getting COVID-according to Norwegian researchers.

Rich in vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids, cod liver oil has been shown to have a positive effect on COVID and respiratory infections.

“Preliminary data from our ongoing COVID-19 study, Koronastudien, suggest that cod liver oil users may have a reduced risk of COVID-19 and a lower risk of severe disease outcomes if they are infected,” said Dr. Arne Søraas, a physician-scientist at the Department of Microbiology at Oslo University Hospital.

Taking cod liver oil, a natural source of vitamin D is highly recommended in Norway, particularly during the Winter months, when a lack of Sunshine can cause a vitamin D deficiency.

However, scientists are still unsure whether the benefits are derived from the cod liver oil itself or due to the lifestyles of the cod liver oil users.

The Koronastudien study will involve at least 70,000 people, including many recruits with darker skin who have a vitamin D deficiency, since they are at higher risk for getting COVID-19.

Researchers plan to also explore the effects of cod liver oil on the common cold and the flu.

