Monday, 4 nominees for The Peninsula Classics 2020 Best of the Best Award were announced and Ferrari is the favorite going in.

Notably, Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) stock marked an all time high in NY at 222.05. The company is the world’s #1 luxury/premium brand and the leader in the world wide automobile sector.

It is the event’s 6th running has the Best of Show winners from the world’s most prestigious concours d’elegance pitted against each other, recognizing 1 with the ultimate accolade as the year’s greatest.

The widespread cancellation of events because of COVID-19 means the Y 2020 list is reduced to only 4 and with 2 post-war classic cars and racers among them, it has a very different look than in prior yrs.

And the 1st of this list to achieve concours glory in Y 2020 was the 1954 Ferrari 750 Monza (pictured above), Best of Show at the Cavallino Classic in Palm Beach, Florida, in January.

The Ferrari is owned by Tom Peck, this prototype sports a body by Scaglietti and is powered by a 3.0-litre, double-overhead cam 4 Cylinder engine. It topped the ‘Competition and Touring’ class at the all-Ferrari concours before taking the overall award.

Murphy-bodied Duesenberg won at Amelia Island

The 2nd finalist was crowned Best of Show also in Florida, at the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance in March.

It is a 1929 Duesenberg Model J Town Limousine owned by The Lehrman Collection, with a 420cu in (6882cc) straight-8 engine and a 3-speed manual transmission.

This J-218 is one of several resulting from a collaboration between coachbuilder Murphy and wealthy playboy Captain George Whittell Jr, with an angled windscreen, a polished aluminium beltline to split the white roof from the black body, and vents rather than louvres on the bonnet.

This Porsche 917K racer was 1st ar Le Mans then Hampton Court Palace

The 3rd finalist was the 1st Porsche to claim overall victory at the Le Mans 24 Hours, achieving that feat in Y 1970 driven by Hans Herrmann and Richard Attwood.

Now, 50 yrs after its famous win, this flat-12-engined 917K triumphed again when it was announced as Best of Show at the Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace in September, the 1st major Peninsula Best of the Best-qualifying concours since the virus chaos enforced lockdown.

For a post-war race car to claim Best of Show is an unusual choice.

Coincidentally, the Concours of Elegance judges also awarded a scaled-down replica of this Porsche 917K the Junior Concours gong at the event.

Nuvolari’s Alfa is in the running

And just a few wks later at Blenheim Palace, Salon Privé bestowed its Best of Show honour on the 1931 Alfa Romeo 8C-2300 Monza Spider by Zagato, in which Tazio Nuvolari won the 1932 Coppa Principe di Piemonte for Scuderia Ferrari.

The final car to join the Peninsula Classics 2020 Best of the Best line-up, c/n 2111044 is powered by a straight-8, supercharged engine, with drum brakes front and rear.

The Best of the Best program was founded in Y 2015 by The Honerable Sir Michael Kadoorie, the Y 2020’a 25 judges will include Jay Leno

The winning car will be announced on 9 February 2021.

