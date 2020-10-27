Clarity on Crypto

KPMG LLP and Coin Metrics, Inc. have entered a strategic alliance to deliver trusted data & insights, proprietary analytics and cryptoasset services to support growth in institutional adoption of cryptoassets and public blockchains. This alliance pairs Coin Metrics’ full-suite of institutional data products and infrastructure with KPMG Chain Fusion, a patent pending suite of capabilities announced in June.

The combined offering includes Coin Metrics’ holistic blockchain network risk management tool, FARUMTM. FARUMTM allows organizations to monitor and manage network attacks, transaction reorganizations, fee volatility and unusual network event risks. FARUM’sTM conventional and unconventional data sources, including blockchain nodes, mining pools and hashrate markets, give users a view of the past, present and future transaction settlement likelihood. KPMG Chain Fusion will also leverage Coin Metrics’ ATLASTM product as a source of on-chain data across capabilities and modules.

“The integration of Coin Metrics’ Atlas and Farum products and KPMG Chain Fusion provides a trusted foundation for adoption of digital assets,” said Sal Ternullo, co-lead KPMG Cryptoasset Services. “Farum represents a significant step forward for custodians and exchanges who are exposed to often, unmonitored blockchain network risks that may impact their businesses.”

“Farum is yet another way that Coin Metrics promotes transparency into the activities of open, public crypto networks. We are thrilled to bring this capability to market with KPMG by our side as we solve real business problems for crypto users,” said Tim Rice, CEO of Coin Metrics.

Through this strategic alliance, KPMG and Coin Metrics will offer a suite of complementary products and services designed to enable the increasing institutional adoption of cryptoassets and public blockchains.

About KPMG LLP:

KPMG is one of the world’s leading professional services firms, providing innovative business solutions and audit, tax, and advisory services to many of the world’s largest and most prestigious organizations.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity, and eradicating childhood illiteracy.

KPMG is a global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. We operate in 147 countries and territories and have more than 219,000 people working in member firms around the world. KPMG LLP is a member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms associated with KPMG International Limited, a private English company limited by guarantee. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

Some or all of the services described herein may not be permissible for KPMG audit clients and their affiliates or related entities.

About Coin Metrics, Inc:

Coin Metrics was founded in 2017 as an open-source project to determine the economic significance of public blockchains. Today, we expand on that original purpose to empower people and institutions to make informed crypto financial decisions. We aim to onboard the world’s premier financial institutions into crypto with the most trusted network and market data and insights. FARUMTM and ATLASTM are the newest offerings in Coin Metric’s network data suite.