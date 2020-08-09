CK Hutchison (0001.HK) Worth A Look

$0001.HK #Hutchison #HongKong #Stocks #Trading

CK Hutchison

Ticker: 0001.HK

Price: HKD49.80

Business Summary

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited is an investment holding company mainly engaged in the retail business.

Along with subsidiaries, the Company operates its business through five segments: the Retail segment, the Telecommunications segment, the Infrastructure segment, the Ports and Related Services segment, and the Husky Energy segment.

The Retail segment is involved in the manufacturing and sale of health and beauty products, as well as consumer electronics and electrical appliances. It also operates supermarkets, as well as manufactures and distributes bottled water and beverage products.

The Telecommunications segment provides mobile telecommunications and data services by 3 Group Europe, Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings, and Hutchison Asia Telecommunications.

The Infrastructure segment is involved in the energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy and infrastructure related businesses.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Downwards.

The projected upper bound is: 52.52.

The projected lower bound is: 47.08.

The projected closing price is: 49.80.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 5 white candles and 5 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 24 white candles and 26 black candles for a net of 2 black candles.

Three black candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three black crows, the steady downward pattern is bearish.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 46.5753. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a buy 8 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 43.16. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 47 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -83. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 1 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 5 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

CKH HOLDINGS closed down -1.100 at 49.800. Volume was 5% above average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 72% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 50.200 50.350 49.250 49.800 9,781,651

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 50.42 51.07 62.03 Volatility: 25 34 40 Volume: 6,785,220 9,634,943 7,567,448

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

CKH HOLDINGS is currently 19.7% below its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is extremely low when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that there will be an increase in volatility along with sharp price fluctuations in the near future.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of 0001.HK at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on 0001.HK and have had this outlook for the last 1 periods.