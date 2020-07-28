CITIC Securities (6030.HK) High Value Stock

$6030.HK #CITIC #Securities #HongKong #HSI #Stocks #Trading

CITIC Securities

Ticker: 6030.HK

Price: HKD17.58

Business Summary

CITIC Securities Company Limited is a China-based securities company. The Company mainly involves in securities brokerage, securities investment and consulting, asset management, securities underwriting and recommendation, financial advising related to securities trading and investment activities, securities proprietary business, margin trading, commission on securities investment funds, futures brokerage, commission on financial instruments and marketing stocks and options.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the upside.

The projected upper bound is: 19.90.

The projected lower bound is: 15.45.

The projected closing price is: 17.67.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 2 white candles and 8 black candles for a net of 6 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 21 white candles and 28 black candles for a net of 7 black candles.

Three black candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three black crows, the steady downward pattern is bearish.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 9.3220. This is an oversold reading. However, a signal is not generated until the Oscillator crosses above 20 The last signal was a buy 6 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 49.93. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 12 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -99. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a buy 0 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 8 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

CITIC SEC closed up 0.140 at 17.600. Volume was 78% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 71% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 17.920 18.040 17.560 17.600 6,683,812

Technical Outlook Short Term: Oversold Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 18.21 16.15 15.73 Volatility: 75 80 57 Volume: 43,044,004 37,570,336 24,918,020

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

CITIC SEC is currently 11.9% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is high as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of 6030.HK at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on 6030.HK and have had this outlook for the last 36 periods.