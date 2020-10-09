Churchill Yearlings Impress at Tattersalls October Book One

The leading first crop sire at the 2020 Tattersalls October Yearling Sale Book One by aggregate was exciting shuttler Churchill, whose first Southern Hemisphere bred yearlings will be a highlight at Australasian sales next year.

The four time Group I winning son of Galileo had 13 yearlings sell at an average 123,615 guineas (A$234,107) with his top seller a colt from Where’s Sue that made 320,000 guineas (A$605,977).

Consigned by Mountain View Stud, the classy colt is from a winning sister to Group III winner Angel’s Hideaway and was knocked down to MV Magnier.

MV Magnier also bought the second highest priced Churchill paying 210,000 guineas for a colt from Rien Ne Vas Plus, a half-sister to Group I Epsom Derby winner North Light from Group I winner Sought Out.

A Champion 2YO and Champion Miler at three, Churchill is the fastest son of Galileo to stand in Australia and priced to please this spring at a fee of $19,250.

