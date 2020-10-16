Churchill Popular at Tattersalls October Yearling Sale Book Two

Galileo’s champion son Churchill is in Australia this spring, but his stocks have been on the rise in the Northern Hemisphere with good results from his first yearlings sold at European sales highlighted again this week when he was the leading freshman sire at Tattersalls October Yearling Sale Book 2 by aggregate.

Churchill had 16 yearlings sell for 1,468,000gns at an average of 91,750gns and on the last day of trade had the highest priced filly of the session.

A half-sister to two stakes-placed performers in Special Purpose and Roulston Scar, the filly from Group III placed Holy Roman Emperor mare Pussycat Lips made 340,000 gns (A$655,000) when bought by Gainsborough Thoroughbreds for MV Magnier.

She was bred and consigned by Croom House Stud, whose principal Denis Brosnan commented: “It was a wonderful sale and we are thrilled with the price, and we’re happy that she’s been bought by MV Magnier and will be going to Simon & Ed Crisford.”

“She is a lovely filly, very racy and athletic, and she showed herself off well,” said Crisford. “MV Magnier really loved her, she will be for a Coolmore partnership.”

She was the second highest priced yearling at this sale for Churchill with his filly from Date with Destiny making 350,000 guineas at the starts of the sale.

The first Australian bred yearlings by Churchill will be offered at sales in 2021.