Christmas Star Meditation December 21, 2020

We are using the opportunity of the powerful Jupiter Saturn great conjunction on December 21st to create a portal through which we will unify our consciousness and trigger the process that will lead us into the Age of Aquarius.

Number of people doing that activation is the single most influential factor within the power of the surface human population for speeding up the process.

The purpose of the whole 2020 Age of Aquarius timeline stargate is to stabilize the Age of Aquarius positive timeline for the Planet.

During 2020, the dark forces have tried their hardest to prevent the positive Ascension timeline from manifesting.

Now it is our collective chance for the positive Ascension timeline to be anchored, secured and stabilized forever, and to ensure that the rest of the planetary liberation process occurs smoothly and rapidly.

We will be doing our Age of Aquarius meditation at the exact moment of Jupiter Saturn conjunction on December 21st , which will be at 18:22 UTC.

Age Of Aquarius Final Activation – Instructions