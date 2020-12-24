Christmas ‘People’ Food is Not Good for Our Pets

#Christmas #pets #dogs #cats #safety
Nothing can spoil holiday cheer faster than an emergency visit to the veterinarian this Holiday season.
Christmas decorations, especially tinsel, can be hazardous. And some foods that spell joy to the human world can be toxic to pets.
Below are some safety tips, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), as follows:
- Keep people food out of reach of your pets and ask your guests to do the same.
- Do not leave your pet alone in a room with lit candles, a decorated tree, or potpourri.
- Holiday plants, especially mistletoe, holly, and lilies are toxic to pets. Keep them out of reach.
- Never feed them ham, lamb, or other fatty foods. Besides an upset stomach, eating fatty foods can give your pet potentially deadly pancreatitis. Even if your pet survives, pancreatitis can cause lifelong problems.
- Be especially careful of foods like onions, garlic, chives, and leeks. These members of the allium family are great for boosting human immune systems but are toxic to dogs and cats. They can cause anemia and gastroenteritis. Unfortunately, signs of ingestion may not appear for days and include nausea, drooling, abdominal pain, vomiting, and increased heart and breathing rates.
- Another No-No is chocolate. Caffeine is toxic culprit here. Dark chocolate is the most toxic because it contains more hazardous chemicals.
- If you have a cat, leave the tinsel off the tree. The association suggests hanging lemon-scented air fresheners on the tree to deter the pet. Also, make sure that the tree is secure and will not fall over if a 4-legged friend bumps into it.
- Have a safe place for your pet to escape if it needs quiet time away from the festivities. A crate or tall scratching post can help, or a gate to secure the pet in another room.
Have a healthy Happy Christmas, Keep the Faith!
The following two tabs change content below.
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys - December 24, 2020
- Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific - December 24, 2020
- President Trump Chose the Declassification Option Exposing Biden and The Deep State Traitors - December 24, 2020