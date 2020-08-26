Cholesterol and Saturated Fat have been the Villains of Heart Disease for 40 Yrs, Despite the Many Studies Showing Neither has an Adverse Effect on Heart Health

#Heart #Health #Statins #fats #cholesterol #drugs #CVD #C19Coronavirus

The Big Q: Will Saturated Fat Myth Soon Be Upended?

The food industry shifted away from saturated fat and cholesterol to improve public health, and the medical industry has massively promoted the use of cholesterol-lowering statin drugs for the same reason. Despite that, the rate of heart disease deaths has steadily risen

Research has found that the more LDL (“bad”) cholesterol is lowered, the greater the risk of heart attacks and strokes

The Minnesota Coronary Experiment, published in Y 2016, found replacing saturated fat with vegetable oil increased mortality and cardiovascular events, even though total cholesterol was lowered by 13.8%. For each 30 mg/dL reduction in serum cholesterol, the death risk rose by 22%

Since the commercialization of statin drugs in the late 1980’s, total sales have reached nearly $1-L. Lipitor is the most profitable drug in the history of medicine. Yet these drugs have done nothing to derail the rising trend of heart disease

While there are studies claiming to show statins lower your risk of heart attack, many involve misleading plays on statistics. Statins also have many serious side effects.

In the midst of the C-19 coronavirus chaos, almost every other medical condition has been pushed onto the sidelines. However, in the UK last year, heart attacks and strokes (CVD) killed well over 100,000 people — which is at least 2X as many as have died from C-19. CVD will kill just as many this year, which makes it significantly more important than C-19 coronavirus, even if no 1 is paying much attention to it right now.

According to a scientific review published online on 4 August 2020, in BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine, lowering LDL is not going to lower your risk of heart disease and stroke. “Decades of research has failed to show any consistent benefit for this approach,” the authors note.

In most fields of science the existence of contradictory evidence usually leads to a paradigm shift or modification of the theory in question, but in this case the contradictory evidence has been largely ignored, simply because it does not fit the prevailing paradigm.

In the real world, if you take a statin, your chance of a heart attack is only 1.1% lower than if you are not taking it.

At the end of the day, what really matters is what your risk of death is the absolute risk.

As noted in the review “How Statistical Deception Created the Appearance That Statins Are Safe and Effective in Primary and Secondary Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease,” it’s very easy to confuse and mislead people with relative risks.

The harm perpetuated by the promotion of the low-fat, low-cholesterol myth is so significant, it could easily be described as a crime against humanity.

The full data set suggests that those who eat the most saturated animal fat tend to have a lower incidence of heart disease, which is precisely what more recent studies have concluded.

A Y 2014 meta-analysis of 76 studies by researchers at Cambridge University found no basis for guidelines that advise low saturated fat consumption to lower cardiac risk, calling into question all of the standard nutritional guidelines related to heart health.

According to the authors:“Current evidence does not clearly support cardiovascular guidelines that encourage high consumption of polyunsaturated fatty acids and low consumption of total saturated fats.”

So, whole-fat dairy, unprocessed meat, eggs and dark chocolate are SFA-rich foods with a complex matrix that are not associated with increased risk of CVD. The totality of available evidence does not support further limiting the intake of these foods.”

