China World Trade Center (600007:SS) HEFFX Target Price CNY20.00

China World Trade Center

Ticker: 600007:SS

Price: CNY13.01

Recommendation: Buy

Business Summary

China World Trade Center Co., Ltd. is a China-based company principally engaged in the investment, operation and management of commercial facilities.

The Company is mainly engaged in property leasing and management, including leasing and management of office buildings, shopping plazas and apartments, as well as hotel operation.

The Company also involves in the provision of large-scale exhibitions and supporting services and parking facilities.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Downwards.

The projected upper bound is: 13.50.

The projected lower bound is: 12.50.

The projected closing price is: 13.00.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 5 white candles and 5 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 22 white candles and 28 black candles for a net of 6 black candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 38.2979. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 3 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 50.97. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 93 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 8. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 4 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 17 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

CN WORLD TRAD closed down -0.070 at 13.010. Volume was 67% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 25% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 13.060 13.140 12.900 13.010 1,001,300

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 13.11 13.04 13.59 Volatility: 20 24 35 Volume: 2,219,855 2,163,801 3,035,832

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

CN WORLD TRAD is currently 4.3% below its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is relatively normal as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of 600007.SS at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on 600007.SS and have had this outlook for the last 12 periods.