China Winning the US Election

By on

China Winning the US Election

#joebiden #election #china

If you are looking where to invest in the likely event Joe Biden is given the US Election via some very sketchy mail in voting, you don’t need to look past his employer.

China is the big winner in this years US Election, the trade war will end, Chinese stocks will be heading to the US Markets and the flow of China buying US assets will return.

US companies will again be free to ship jobs to China and the world will return to what it looked like under Obama.

Even ISIS has returned to the headlines now their primary benefactors look set to return to power.

The big loser in the election is the American worker, jobs will vanish to China, illegal immigrants will flood the USA and the workers will pay hefty taxes so the Democrats can return funds to their globalist buddies.

Trump surprised the vested interests of the Deep State in 2016 but not this year, 2020 saw them ready with mail in voting and a slew of other questionable electoral activities. “Vote Counting” mysteriously stopped and almost like magic, when it restarted Creepy Joe was winning.

A new dawn of a Socialist Workers Paradise is going to sweep America.

The smart money will be packing it’s bags and heading offshore as soon as possible.

China Winning the US Election added by on
View all posts by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profileMy Facebook profileMy Google+ profileMy LinkedIn profileMy Instagram profile

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

CEO at HEFFX
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Funds Manager at HEFFX holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.
My Twitter profileMy Facebook profileMy Google+ profileMy LinkedIn profileMy Instagram profile

Latest posts by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D (see all)

Related posts:

  1. Soap Vs Hand Sanitizer: Science Says ‘Soap and Hot Water Wins’
  2. World War 3: Not a Race War an Economic War
  3. Samsung is the Best 5G Stock to Own
  4. Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) Economic & Strategic Research