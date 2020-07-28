China Tower (0788.HK) Undervalued Dividend Stock

$0788.HK #ChinaTower #HongKong #HSI #Stocks #Trading

China Tower

Ticker: 0788.HK

Price: HKD1.40

Recommendation: Buy

Business Summary

CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED is a China-based telecommunications tower infrastructure service provider.

The Company mainly has three business segments.

The Tower Business segment mainly uses sites to carry out macro cell and small cell businesses with telecommunications service providers (TSPs).

The Indoor Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Business segment mainly provides indoor distributed antenna systems to TSPs and to attach their telecommunications equipment.

The Trans-sector Site Application and Information Business (TSSAI business) segment mainly uses the sites dispersed nationwide and provide site resource services, including infrastructure, maintenance services and power services, to host different types of devices for customers from different industries and support them to build up different types of nationwide or regional networks.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Downwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the downside.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 1.53.

The projected upper bound is: 1.50.

The projected lower bound is: 1.29.

The projected closing price is: 1.39.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 1 white candles and 9 black candles for a net of 8 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 11 white candles and 33 black candles for a net of 22 black candles.

Three black candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three black crows, the steady downward pattern is bearish.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 15.3846. This is an oversold reading. However, a signal is not generated until the Oscillator crosses above 20 The last signal was a buy 4 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 38.77. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 18 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -80. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 12 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 8 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

CHINA TOWER closed unchanged at 1.400. Volume was 35% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 24% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 1.410 1.420 1.400 1.400 355,499,968

Technical Outlook Short Term: Oversold Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 1.43 1.51 1.67 Volatility: 30 45 45 Volume: 498,343,552 586,618,496 475,747,328

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

CHINA TOWER is currently 16.3% below its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is high as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect moderate flows of volume out of 0788.HK (mildly bearish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on 0788.HK and have had this outlook for the last 6 periods. The security price has set a new 14-period low while our momentum oscillator has not. This is a bullish divergence.