China Tech Stocks: Still a Buy Despite Trade War and Tariff Talk

By Shayne Heffernan, Knightsbridge ♱ HQ

In the face of escalating trade war rhetoric and tariff discussions between the U.S. and China, the narrative around China’s technology sector might seem clouded with uncertainty. However, as the CEO of Knightsbridge, I am confident that China tech stocks, particularly those listed on U.S. exchanges, remain a compelling investment opportunity. The rapid advancements China is making in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics—sectors poised for exponential growth—position these companies for significant upside, even amidst geopolitical tensions.

China’s AI and Robotics Surge

China is not merely keeping pace with global tech leaders; it is accelerating past many in AI and humanoid robotics. The Yangtze River Delta and Pearl River Delta regions have emerged as industrial hubs, leveraging their strengths in mechanical engineering and electronics to drive innovation. According to recent industry reports, China’s humanoid robotics market is projected to reach 6 trillion yuan (approximately $836.87 billion USD) by 2050, with an estimated 59 million units in operation. This growth is fueled by a robust ecosystem of 451,700 smart robot enterprises, boasting a registered capital of 6.44 trillion yuan, a staggering 206.73% increase since 2020.

In AI, China’s government has prioritized future industries, issuing guidelines through the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and other departments to foster development. Morgan Stanley’s “The Humanoid 100: Mapping the Humanoid Robot Value Chain” highlights that 56% of related companies and 45% of integrators are based in China, underscoring its dominance. These advancements are not isolated to domestic markets; they directly benefit U.S.-listed China tech stocks by enhancing their global competitiveness and revenue potential.

Trade Wars and Tariffs: Noise, Not a Barrier

While U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods—recently set at 20% by President Trump, with retaliatory measures from China and others—have sparked concern, they do not overshadow the long-term growth trajectory of China’s tech sector. The establishment narrative might amplify fears of a trade war derailing investments, but the data tells a different story. China’s AI and robotics innovations are increasingly integrated into global supply chains, including U.S. markets, where demand for cutting-edge technology remains robust. The tariffs, while disruptive, are often offset by the cost efficiencies and innovation these companies bring, making their U.S.-listed stocks undervalued opportunities.

Moreover, China’s tech firms are adapting by diversifying supply chains, deepening U.S. partnerships, and leveraging blockchain and AI to enhance operational resilience—strategies that resonate with Knightsbridge’s own technological vision. This adaptability ensures that the growth potential remains intact, even as short-term volatility persists.

Why China Tech Stocks Are Still a Buy

For investors, the combination of undervalued U.S.-listed China tech stocks and their exposure to high-growth sectors like AI and robotics presents a rare buying opportunity. These companies are poised to capitalize on global demand for advanced technology, particularly as U.S. firms seek partnerships to compete in the AI race. Despite tariff risks, the long-term fundamentals—rapid innovation, government support, and market scale—outweigh temporary headwinds.

Here’s a list of U.S.-listed China tech stocks that remain attractive buys, based on their exposure to AI, robotics, and broader tech innovation:

$BABA (Alibaba Group): A leader in e-commerce and cloud computing, heavily invested in AI for logistics and retail.

$JD (JD.com): A major player in e-commerce and tech, expanding AI-driven supply chain solutions.

$TCEHY (Tencent Holdings): Dominant in gaming and social media, with significant AI investments for robotics and smart cities.

$BIDU (Baidu): China’s search giant, a frontrunner in AI development for autonomous vehicles and robotics.

$NTES (NetEase): A tech conglomerate with growing AI applications in gaming and education tech.

$LI (Li Auto): An EV manufacturer leveraging AI for autonomous driving, part of China’s robotics ecosystem.

$XPEV (XPeng): Another EV innovator with AI-driven robotics for self-driving technology.

$NIO (NIO): A premium EV maker integrating AI and robotics for smart vehicles and mobility solutions.

These tickers represent companies with strong fundamentals, U.S. listings, and exposure to China’s tech boom, making them resilient buys despite trade tensions.

Knightsbridge’s Perspective

At Knightsbridge, we see this as a moment of opportunity, not retreat. Our own blockchain and AI initiatives align with the technological advancements driving China’s tech sector. As we negotiate our takeover target and prepare for a NASDAQ uplisting, we recognize the parallels between our vision and the growth potential of these U.S.-listed China tech stocks. The establishment might caution against investing amid tariffs, but the data—China’s innovation pace, market projections, and undervalued stocks—tells a different story. This is not just a buy signal; it’s a strategic imperative for forward-thinking investors.

In conclusion, China tech stocks remain a buy, driven by AI and robotics growth that transcends trade war noise. As Knightsbridge continues to innovate, we encourage investors to seize this opportunity, leveraging the undervalued potential of these U.S.-listed giants. The future of technology is bright, and China is leading the charge.