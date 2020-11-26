China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical (600062:SS) Is A Buy

$600062 #ChinaResourses #DoubleCrane #Pharmaceutical #HEFFX

China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical

Ticker: 600062:SS

Price: CNY12.54

Recommendation: Buy

Business Summary

CHINA RESOURCES DOUBLE-CRANE PHARMACEUTICAL CO.,LTD. is a China-based company principally engaged in the development, manufacture and distribution of pharmaceuticals.

The Company’s main businesses are classified into three segments: Chronic Disease segment, Specialist segment and Infusion segment.

Chronic Disease segment mainly provides products for lowering blood pressure, blood fat and blood glucose. Specialist segment mainly involves in the research, development and distribution of pharmaceuticals targeting six areas, including cardiovascular and cerebrovascular, pediatrics, kidney disease, mental/nerve, anesthesia and analgesia and respiratory areas. Infusion segment various types of infusion products, such as basic infusion, therapeutic infusion and nutritional.

The Company distributes its products mainly in domestic market.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Downwards.

The projected upper bound is: 12.86.

The projected lower bound is: 12.20.

The projected closing price is: 12.53.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 4 white candles and 6 black candles for a net of 2 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 19 white candles and 30 black candles for a net of 11 black candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 11.8183. This is an oversold reading. However, a signal is not generated until the Oscillator crosses above 20 The last signal was a buy 8 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 39.15. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 90 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -136.This is an oversold reading. However, a signal isn’t generated until the indicator crosses above -100. The last signal was a sell 11 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 4 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

RESOUR D-C PHARM closed up 0.030 at 12.540. Volume was 53% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 48% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 12.500 12.580 12.480 12.540 3,990,387

Technical Outlook Short Term: Oversold Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 12.71 12.84 13.20 Volatility: 13 16 28 Volume: 6,430,022 4,745,493 10,115,830

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

RESOUR D-C PHARM is currently 5.0% below its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is relatively normal as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of 600062.SS at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on 600062.SS and have had this outlook for the last 3 periods.