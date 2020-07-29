China Mobile (0941.HK) Earnings Release August 6th

$0941.HK #ChinaMobile #Earnings #Release #HongKong #HSI #Stocks

China Mobile

Ticker: 0941.HK

Price: HKD53.25

Recommendation: Buy

Business Summary

China Mobile Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in telecommunication and related businesses.

Its main businesses include Mobile businesses, Wireline Broadband businesses and Internet of Things (IoT) businesses.

Mobile businesses include two categories of services.

Voice services include local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, roaming services and voice value-added services.

Data services include short message services and multimedia message services, wireless data traffic services and application and information services, such as Mobile Music, Mobile Reading and Mobile Video, among others.

Wireline Broadband businesses include the provision of wireline broadband and related services.

The Company also provides customer services, including phone bill enquiry, among others.

The Company mainly operates businesses in Mainland China.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Downwards.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 55.95.

The projected upper bound is: 56.27.

The projected lower bound is: 50.17.

The projected closing price is: 53.22.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 3 white candles and 7 black candles for a net of 4 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 17 white candles and 31 black candles for a net of 14 black candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 34.0909. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a buy 6 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 44.35. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 87 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -92. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a buy 0 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 9 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

CHINA MOBILE closed up 0.300 at 53.300. Volume was 41% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 38% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 52.600 53.600 52.600 53.300 15,759,516

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 53.53 54.56 60.25 Volatility: 18 35 38 Volume: 16,568,821 24,153,438 22,457,202

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

CHINA MOBILE is currently 11.5% below its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is low as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of 0941.HK at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on 0941.HK and have had this outlook for the last 5 periods.