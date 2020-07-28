China Merchants Bank (3968.HK) Worth A Look

$3968.HK #HongKong #HSI #China #MerchantsBank #Stocks

China Merchants Bank

Ticker: 3968.HK

Price: HKD36.65

Business Summary

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (the Bank) is a China-based commercial bank.

The Bank operates its businesses through three segments, which are Wholesale Finance segment, Retail Finance segment and Other segment. Wholesale Finance segment consists of savings and loans; settlement and cash management services; trade finance and offshore business; investment banking; interbank lending, buyback and other interbank business; asset custody business; financial market business and other businesses.

Retail Finance segment includes savings and loans, bank card services, wealth management, private banking and other services.

Other segment consists of investment real estates and the operations of the Company’s subsidiaries, affiliated companies and joint venture companies. The Company operates its business in domestic market and to overseas markets, with China as its main market.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Downwards.

The projected upper bound is: 39.31.

The projected lower bound is: 34.08.

The projected closing price is: 36.70.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 1 white candles and 9 black candles for a net of 8 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 14 white candles and 33 black candles for a net of 19 black candles.

Three black candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three black crows, the steady downward pattern is bearish.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 13.0814. This is an oversold reading. However, a signal is not generated until the Oscillator crosses above 20 The last signal was a buy 6 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 42.65. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 15 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -123.This is an oversold reading. However, a signal isn’t generated until the indicator crosses above -100. The last signal was a sell 12 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 8 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

CM BANK closed up 0.225 at 36.675. Volume was 89% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 38% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume___ 37.100 37.100 36.500 36.675 2,050,323

Technical Outlook Short Term: Oversold Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 37.66 37.41 37.56 Volatility: 23 43 41 Volume: 13,069,070 17,389,258 16,913,730

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

CM BANK is currently 2.4% below its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is high as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of 3968.HK at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on 3968.HK and have had this outlook for the last 3 periods.