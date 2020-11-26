China Gezhouba (600068:SS) HEFFX Technical Outlook

$600068 #China #Gezhouba #Stocks #HEFFX #FXAffiliate

China Gezhouba

Ticker: 600068:SS

Price: CNY6.83

Recommendation: Buy

Business Summary

China Gezhouba Group Company Limited mainly operates through eight segments. Investment segment obtains investment construction and operation projects in the areas of environment protection, water work, transportation, energy and infrastructure through investment and merger and acquisition.

Construction segment involves in contract construction of projects. Environment Protection segment consists of renewable resources recycling, sewage sludge and soil management, sewage treatment, solid waste disposal and new materials production.

Real Estate segment involves in the development and management of high-end properties. Cement segment produces and distributes cement, clinker, commodity concrete and related products.

Civil Explosive includes the production and sales of civil explosives, blasting engineering, Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) services of mine engineering.

Financial segment consist of financial leasing, industrial funds and others.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the upside.

The projected upper bound is: 7.29.

The projected lower bound is: 6.39.

The projected closing price is: 6.84.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 4 white candles and 4 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 16 white candles and 25 black candles for a net of 9 black candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 38.1818. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a buy 4 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 54.38. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 19 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -113.This is an oversold reading. However, a signal isn’t generated until the indicator crosses above -100. The last signal was a buy 3 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 10 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

GEZHOUBA closed up 0.010 at 6.830. Volume was 67% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 70% narrower than normal.

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 6.87 6.47 6.47 Volatility: 9 43 47 Volume: 28,832,770 37,515,768 50,251,684

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

GEZHOUBA is currently 5.5% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is extremely low when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that there will be an increase in volatility along with sharp price fluctuations in the near future.

Our volume indicators reflect moderate flows of volume out of 600068.SS (mildly bearish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on 600068.SS and have had this outlook for the last 21 periods.