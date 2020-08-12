China Education Group (0839.HK) Technicals And Outlook

$0839.HK #ChinaEducationGroup #HongKong #Stocks #Trading

China Education Group

Ticker: 0839.HK

Price: HKD15.70

Business Summary

China Education Group Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of private higher education services.

The Company operates its business through three segments: the Higher Education segment, the Vocational Education segment, and the Global Education segment.

The Company operates higher education and vocational education institutions in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC) and provides education services in Australia and the United Kingdom (UK).

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the upside.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 13.22.

The projected upper bound is: 17.17.

The projected lower bound is: 14.32.

The projected closing price is: 15.75.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 4 white candles and 6 black candles for a net of 2 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 22 white candles and 27 black candles for a net of 5 black candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 63.1147. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 12 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 60.02. This is not a topping or bottoming area. However, the RSI just crossed below 70 from a topping formation. This is a bearish sign. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 0 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 116.This is an overbought reading. However, a signal isn’t generated until the indicator crosses below 100. The last signal was a sell 8 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 21 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

CHINA EDU GROUP closed down -1.100 at 15.700. Volume was 2,757% above average (trending) and Bollinger Bands were 58% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 16.300 16.580 15.520 15.700 168,577,344

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 15.22 13.55 11.79 Volatility: 71 64 53 Volume: 20,389,106 7,279,388 4,357,665

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

CHINA EDU GROUP is currently 33.2% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is high as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect moderate flows of volume out of 0839.HK (mildly bearish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on 0839.HK and have had this outlook for the last 18 periods.