China Construction Bank (0939.HK) HEFFX Technicals

China Construction Bank

Ticker: 0939.HK

Price: HKD5.86

Business Summary

CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION is a commercial bank.

The Bank operates its businesses through corporate banking businesses, including corporate deposit, corporate credit loan, asset custody, enterprise annuity, trade financing, international settlement, international financing and value-added services, among others, personal banking businesses, including personal deposit, loan, bank card services, private bank services, foreign exchange trading and gold trading services, among others, and capital business.

The Bank operates its businesses in domestic and overseas markets.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Downwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the downside.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 6.13.

The projected upper bound is: 6.14.

The projected lower bound is: 5.57.

The projected closing price is: 5.85.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 1 white candles and 9 black candles for a net of 8 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 19 white candles and 29 black candles for a net of 10 black candles.

Three black candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three black crows, the steady downward pattern is bearish.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 14.4738. This is an oversold reading. However, a signal is not generated until the Oscillator crosses above 20 The last signal was a sell 13 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 33.70. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 121 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -106.This is an oversold reading. However, a signal isn’t generated until the indicator crosses above -100. The last signal was a sell 13 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 10 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

CCB closed down -0.020 at 5.860. Volume was 68% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 97% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 5.930 5.930 5.860 5.860 101,148,728

Technical Outlook Short Term: Oversold Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 5.99 6.21 6.30 Volatility: 13 29 28 Volume: 204,251,632 284,288,544 337,295,424

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

CCB is currently 7.0% below its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is high as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of 0939.HK at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on 0939.HK and have had this outlook for the last 8 periods. The security price has set a new 14-period low while our momentum oscillator has not. This is a bullish divergence.