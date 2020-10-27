Champion Australian First Crop Sire Pride of Dubai

Pride of Dubai is the reigning Champion Australian First Crop Sire and the dual Group I winning son of Street Cry is also making his presence felt in the Northern Hemisphere where he has sired more stakes-winners than any other first season sire this year in Europe.

Pride of Dubai added a new stakes-winner to his tally on Saturday when Flying Visit won the Group III Eyrefield Stakes (1800m) at Leopardstown and then on Sunday his undefeated filly Telepatic Glances won the Group II Premio Dormello (1600m) at San Siro in Italy.

The Endo Botti trained Telepatic Glances made it three wins in as many starts when bolting clear to win by two and three-quarter lengths.

Purchased for €16,000 from the Goffs Sportsman Yearling Sale, Telepatic Glances is a half-sister to stakes-placed Glimmies and is from winning Hurrican Run mare Caveran, who comes from the family of Group I winners Earthlight, Mandaean and Wavering.

Pride of Dubai has some impressive stats from his first European crop posting 11 winners from 33 starters and five of those winners are stakes-winners, three of them successful in Group races – Telepatic Glances, Flying Visit, Star of Emaraaty, Fancy Man and Zaffy’s Pride.

The sire of seven stakes-winners worldwide – four of them Group winners – Pride of Dubai is powering ahead this season in Australia, leading the second crop sires list by winners (13).

Progressive colt Flying Visit (2c Pride Of Dubai x Fionnuar, by Teofilo) scored a tenacious head win in the Group III Eyrefield Stakes (1800m) at Leopardstown on Saturday to become the seventh stakes-winner worldwide for his sire Pride of Dubai.

A homebred for Jim Bolger, Flying Visit completed a magical hour for the champion trainer after landing the Group 1 Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster with another of his homebred colts Mac Swiney.

It was a deserved change of luck for Flying Visit, who had been runner-up three times since famously breaking his maiden by six lengths at Listowel after veering across the track.

Flying Visit is the best of three winners from five to race out of the Teofilo mare Fionnuar, whose dam Six Nations is a sister to champion 2YO and sire Chief’s Crown.

Flying Visit is the fifth juvenile stakes-winner in Europe this year from the first Northern Hemisphere crop of Pride of Dubai, who was Australia’s Champion First Crop Sire last season.

The Inglis Ready2Race Sale on Tuesday produced some good results with an eye-catching Pride of Dubai colt from Impressive Eagle finding favour with the market to sell for $530,000.

Consigned by Hannover Lodge, he breezed in 10.86 seconds showing a huge length of stride and was snapped up by Hong Kong based buyer KF Cheng making him the third highest priced horse sold at the sale.

The colt was bred by Aquis Farm and sold for $120,000 earlier this year at Inglis Easter to B Watson/ McKeever Bloodstock, so has been a great investment.

“It’s amazing. We’re so grateful and happy for our clients and … it was a result everyone was looking for this morning. To buy a quality horse and then get him here and sell him for a price, it’s really well deserved,” Hannover Lodge’s Hinnerk Hueppe said.

“He’s a beautiful horse by Pride Of Dubai who just kept on improving and we’re over the moon.

“We’ve been well supported by Hong Kong clients and they are also supporting this sale, which is good to see. They are buying good quality yearlings hoping they can race them and even if they can’t make it to this sale, we can deliver a result.”

The star colt is a half-brother to Group II placed Thorondor from stakes-winner Impressive Eagle, a half-sister by Rubiton to Group I winner Eagle Way, stakes-winners Assertive Eagle and Soaressa, the dam of Group III winner Thermal Current and stakes-winner Forever Free.

Pride of Dubai was the Champion Australian First Crop sire last season and stands at Coolmore at a fee of $38,500.