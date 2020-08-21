CDC Takes Back COVID-19 Data Reporting, Deaths ‘From the Virus’ are the Only Numbers that Count

#CDC #HHS #COVID19 #data #deaths

The reporting of global coronavirus chaos data from US hospitals is going to be transferred back to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Health and Human Services had been handling the data, but once a new data system is installed at the CDC it will take over the responsibility of the delays and inconsistencies.

“CDC is working with us right now to build a revolutionary new data system so it can be moved back to the CDC, and they can have that regular accountability with hospitals relevant to treatment and PPE,” Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus task force coordinator, told hospital executives and government officials.

Under the old system, vital data such as the inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients were updated just once a week.

“We know that asking hospitals to manually enter information every day has to be an interim process to reduce the burden placed on the hospitals,” an HHS official wrote in an emailed statement.

The goal with the streamlined system will be updates multiple times a week, if not daily, without burdening hospitals struggling to manage the COVID-19 outbreaks in their area, the official wrote. U.S. Digital Service, a small agency which was started to improve HealthCare.gov, is being contracted by The Trump Administration to “build a modernized automation process.”

The Big Q: How accurate is the US coronavirus death count?

The Big A: Experts say it’s off by tens of thousands

The confusion and complication in tracking the illness have left a weary nation wondering just how high the actual US death count may be or not be and how bad things really are or are not.

COVID-19: The immediate cause of death may be listed as respiratory distress, with the 2nd line reading “due to COVID-19.” Contributing factors (comorbidities) such as heart disease, diabetes or high blood pressure are listed further down. This leads to confusion by people arguing that the “real” cause of death was heart disease or diabetes.

Another complication for assigning a cause of death for COVID-19 is that some people, younger and older, have died of strokes and heart attacks and then tested positive for COVID-19.

The challenge is knowing who died of COVID-19 Vs who died with the virus that causes COVID-19. And the death toll is the number that counts.

Meanwhile, the political debate over the response to the virus is hot, some have argued that US death reports are deliberately skewed for political reasons.

In this scenario it is likely that the coronavirus deaths are being overcounted by an amount that explains my observation that something very unusual is happening.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!