Caution, There are Snakes in the Grass

#PresidentTrump #MilesTaylor #NYTimes #Google #CNN

$GOOG $NYT $T

President Trump posed the question is “anonymous” is guilty of “treason?”, has weighed in on Miles Taylor’s announcement he was the writer of The New York Times’ “I am the resistance” op-ed before the Y 2018 midterm elections.

President Trump called out Miles Taylor at his Goodyear, Arizona, campaign rally as “a sleazebag who’s never worked in the White House” and a “low-level, low-life.”

“The whole thing was one more giant hoax from the Washington swamp and a corrupt special interest group,” President Trump told the crowd, the latter referring to never-Trump group The Lincoln Project, which is funding Democrats to flip the Senate. “This guy, in my opinion, he should be prosecuted.”

After delivering remarks at an Arizona campaign rally Wednesday, President Trump Tweeted:

“Who is Miles Taylor? Said he was ‘anonymous’, but I don’t know him – never even heard of him. Just another @nytimes SCAM – he worked in conjunction with them. Also worked for Big Tech’s @Google. Now works for Fake News @CNN. They should fire, shame, and punish everybody…. “.…associated with this FRAUD on the American people!”

Mr. Taylor said he joined The Trump administration with former White House chief of staff Gen. John Kelly, and he left the administration as an assistant in the Department of Homeland Security.

Mr. Taylor wrote an anonymous book “A Warning” and also wrote a statement declaring he is the “anonymous” from the 2018 op-ed.

President Trump called out the fraudulent plant for his ties to Google and being hired at CNN and working with “the fake news New York Times.”

“Anonymous was a nobody, a disgruntled employee who was quickly removed from his job a long time ago for – they tell me – incompetence,” President Trump told his rally. “I don’t know what for but they tell me incompetence.

“You know where he works now? He works at CNN. Can you believe it? He works at CNN. He wrote a phony book.”

President Trump mocked the fraudulent plant as someone with no access to him.

“He works for Google,” President Trump added. “Isn’t that nice?”

Making and Keeping America Great!

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!