Cashing in on the EV Boom

The list of things that are gearing up because of the EV boom is a long and lucrative one. It’s not just about EVs anymore. EVs are simply one delivery mechanism in a massive worldwide energy transition. Mentioned in today’s commentary includes: Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK), Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL), Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI).



Sure, September saw record EV sales up 91% year-on-year, with UBS forecasting that EV market share will reach 40% by 2030, and Tesla planning to rapidly accelerate production with 3 new factories in 3 countries and 20 million EVs coming off the line by 2030, for a 40x increase over this year. But there are major money-making opportunities in the tie-ins to this sector.

If you want to ride the biggest tailwinds, it’s about battery metals … and stocks like Lithium Americas and Galaxy Resources–both pure plays. It’s about charging stations … and powerhouse speculative plays like Blink Charging. It’s about hydrogen fuel cells … and stocks like Plug Power and Fuel Cell. It’s even about the energy transition and high-tech software fueling this boom….



Chipmakers like Nvidia are setting the foundation of the future…While innovative tech platforms like Facedrive (FD ,FDVRF ) with its electric car ‘on demand’ service and exploding food delivery business are bringing that future to life. And the timing has never been more perfect.



Tesla has paved the way…but investors are only beginning to see the bigger picture. And the opportunity to cash in on the “electrification of all things” is practically limitless.



Especially for an ambitious young company like Facedrive which is rethinking entire industries, from ridesharing and food delivery to the very concept of car ownership as we know it thanks to its latest acquisition of Washington DC-based Steer, an electric vehicle subscription service set to bring EVs to the masses.



And because the industry is still in its infancy, there are countless ways to profit…from battery metals to full-scale tech platforms, early investors will be the biggest winners.

Lithium: The One Thing Standing Between Tesla and Global EV Domination

For pure-play lithium producers who have been waiting a while to reap the rewards from the EV boom that time has arrived. That supply crunch we’ve all been anticipating for years is now upon us.

On September 22nd, on Tesla’s battery day, Elon Musk–who also just leapfrogged past Bill Gates in his massive, fast-track accumulation of wealth–revealed his plans to build enough battery capacity to make 30 million EVs by the end of this decade. That’s from 500,000 to 30 million …. That’s a lot of lithium.



It’s been a long, painful road. But the bottom of lithium prices appears to have been reached, and the timing to get in on pure plays seems ideal, with analysts forecasting an increase in lithium demand this decade of over 6x. That’s coupled with a reduction in supply for various reasons, from bankruptcies that have taken some players out of the game to scale backs and delays in expansion plans when everyone jumped the gun on this earlier.



Hotter-Than-Hot: EV Charging and Hydrogen



These are speculative story stocks, but this is definitely story time. Remember the Tesla story? Anyone who opened that book early on is probably a millionaire now–at worst. Every single tie-in to the EV industry is a speculative stock, but speculative in this case means smart.



Blink (BLNK) is building an EV charging network that may be small right now, but it’s got explosive growth potential that is as big as the EV market itself. This stock is on a major tear and all that cash flowing into it right now gives Blink the superpower to acquire and expand. A wave of new deals, including a collaboration with EnerSys and another with Envoy Technologies to deploy electric vehicles and charging stations adds further support to the bullish case for Blink.



Michael D. Farkas, Founder, CEO and Executive Chairman of Blink noted, “This is an exciting collaboration with EnerSys because it combines the industry-leading technologies of our two companies to provide user-friendly, high powered, next-generation charging alternatives. We are continuously innovating our product offerings to provide more efficient and convenient charging options to the growing community of EV drivers.” And then there’s hydrogen, and other speculative arena bursting at the seams.



Investors are piling in, and governments, too. (So is big oil). And last week, “green” hydrogen development got a further nudge towards commercialization when a pilot project for heating homes was approved.



Billionaires couldn’t keep their hands off of Plug Power (PLUG) this year, with giant BlackRock’s Larry Fink piling in heavily, among other heavy hitters. Why? Partly because Plug Power is already providing its hydrogen-powered tech solutions to big-name retailers, but overall, because the green revolution is clearly happening and unfolding as we speak. It helps that Plug’s full-year guidance implies year-on-year sales growth of around 35%, even if profit won’t come for a while.



Morgan Stanley’s Stephen Byrd believes green hydrogen will become economically viable quicker than investors appreciate saying Plug Power’s deal with Apex Clean Energy to develop a green hydrogen network using wind power offers a chance to tap into “very low cost” renewable power and helps accelerate the shift to clean energy. Plug has a goal for over 50% of its hydrogen supplies to be generated from renewable resources by 2024.