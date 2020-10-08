Caravaggio Another Coolmore Success

Few sires could boast a first book of mares of such quality as Caravaggio, which is evident in his progeny catalogued for the Tattersalls Book 1 Yearling Sale.

His first crop found favor with top judges at last year’s foal sales and they return through leading consignors at Tattersalls this week. Rathbarry Stud offer a possible highlight of the week in Lot 130; a half-brother to Group 1 sprinter Forever In Dreams, who is out of a half-sister to Marchand D’Or.

Yeomanstown Stud went to 155,000gns for a Caravaggio brother to Group 2 runner-up Wall Of Fire and re-offer their pinhook as Lot 69 on Tuesday. Later that afternoon, Kilminfoyle House Stud offer a Caravaggio colt (Lot 90) out of Group performer Chicago Girl, while the next morning, Camas Park Stud consign a brother to Group 1 winner Europa Point (Rock Of Gibraltar) and Group 2 Richmond Stakes winner Harbour Watch as Lot 185.

Barronstown Stud offer another well-related colt in Lot 222- the brother to multiple Listed winner Making Light is out of an own-sister to top race mare and broodmare Irresistible Jewel (Danehill). Pier House Stud will hope to add to their long list of successful graduates this week and among their hopefuls is a Caravaggio colt (Lot 273) out of an own-sister to Battle Of Marengo (Galileo).

Black-type fills the page of Lot 327 from Loughtown Stud; a Caravaggio half-brother to Stakes-winning sprinter Sugar Free, out of dual Group winner and Group 1 second Much Faster. Lot 394 from Mountarmstrong Stud boasts a similarly attractive pedigree as a son of Group 3 Tyros Stakes winner Remember Alexander, herself a half-sister to Memory.

Also offered on the third day of trade is Lot 411 from New England Stud – a Caravaggio half-sister to Middle Park Stakes victor Astaire.