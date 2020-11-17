Capitalist and Flying Artie Provide a Big Weekend for Newgate

Golden Slipper winning sire Capitalist just missed siring two new winners on Saturday, but the potential shown by Forbes and Snowdrop was impossible to miss.

The Anthony and Sam Freedman trained colt Forbes was highly regarded when making his debut in the Listed MRC Merson Cooper Stakes at Sandown and delivered a terrific performance to finish a close second.

He hit the front for Jye McNeil and appeared set for victory until the Godolphin runner Anamoe edged him out in a thrilling finish with Flying Artie colt The Art of Flying finishing third.

The Art of Flying was second to subsequent Golden Gift winner Sneaky Five at his previous outing in the $500,000 Inglis Banner confirming the strength of the form.

A $750,000 Magic Millions purchase for James Harron Bloodstock from the Newgate Farm draft, Forbes was the most expensive yearling from the first crop of Capitalist stock and is from stakes-winner Booklet, who has a yearling filly by Capitalist to follow.

No less impressive was the Capitalist filly Snowdrop, who led for home in the Max Lees Classic at Newcastle on debut before being caught late by Godolphin runner Sliders.

The Damien Lane trained filly showed abundant pace and will take benefit from the run.

Snowdrop was a $120,000 Magic Millions purchase from the Willow Park draft and is from Shamrock Slipper.

Capitalist is now the leading first season sire in Australia by earnings with Flying Artie not far away in third place.