Capitalist a Winner at Newgate

There was Spring in the air at Randwick on Monday morning with the official Sydney two year-old barrier trials and it was a perfect start for Golden Slipper winner Capitalist, who sired the first winner on the program.
Handsome black colt Kalashnikov scored an impressive win in the JHB colours that were carried by his sire.
Trained by Peter and Paul Snowden, Kalashnikov jumped fast and led all the way winning his 850m heat in 50.53 seconds by five lengths eased down.
“He’s franked what we’ve seen from him every morning. He’s got good ability and a great demeanour and that’s going to take him a long way,” said co-trainer Peter Snowden.
“If he pulls up well the Breeders Plate is the plan. He’s still got a bit of belly on him so will tighten up from today and be spot on for Saturday week.”
A $600,000 Magic Millions purchase from the Segenhoe draft for James Harron Bloodstock, Kalashnikov is the second foal of Rough Ride, a half-sister by Flying Spur to Group I winner Eagle Way.
A Champion 2YO by Written Tycoon, Capitalist stands this spring at Newgate.
Golden Slipper-Winning Champion 2YO
2020 Service Fee – $44,000 inc GST
- The HIGHEST earner of two-year-old prizemoney EVER – over $3.5 million
- Winner of the Sire Making Group 1 Golden Slipper
- The first colt to ever win the Breeders’ Plate, Magic Millions and Golden Slipper
- Precocious pre-Christmas two-year-old – winning the listed Breeders’ Plate in October
- “Capitalist was the best two-year-old I’ve ever ridden, in the Breeders’ Plate it was like driving a Rolls-Royce. He was breathtaking in the Magic Millions and outstanding against a top-class field in the Golden Slipper.” – Jockey Blake Shinn
- “Capitalist was just the perfect two-year-old, blessed with a huge amount of precocity, and ability.”- Co-Trainer Peter Snowden
- First yearlings made $750,000, $600,000, $600,000, $550,000, $540,000, $500,000, $500,000, $380,000, $375,000, $350,000 etc.
- Purchased by all leading stables and agents; Peter and Paul Snowden, Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, James Harron, Hawkes Racing, Ciaron Maher Racing, China Horse Club etc.
