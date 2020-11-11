Canadian Miner Discovers 1 of the World’s 5 Biggest Diamonds

#diamond

A small Canadian miner has unearthed one of the biggest diamonds ever found in Botswana.

Lucara Diamond Corp (OTC:LUCRF) said it had found a 998-carat-high white diamond, making it among the 5 largest ‘rocks‘ ever discovered.

The company said the diamond was cleavaged, meaning it will need to be split before further processing into polished gems.

Lucara’s Karowe mine is becoming famous for the giant stones.

In Y 2015, the company discovered a 1,190-carat Lesedi La Rona which sold for $53-M. The company also found an 813-carat Constellation stone that was worth a record $63-M.

Last year, Lucara discovered a 1,758-carat diamond.

The biggest diamond ever discovered is the 3,106-carat Cullinan, found near Pretoria in South Africa in Y 1905. It was cut into several polished gems, the 2 largest of which, the Great Star of Africa and the Lesser Star of Africa are set in the Crown Jewels of Britain.

According to the company, it is evaluating the next steps for the diamond with its cutting and polishing partner, HB Antwerp.

Karowe has produced 31 diamonds greater than 100 carats so far this year.

