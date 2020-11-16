Canadian Dollar: USD/CAD (CAD=X) Technicals You Need to Know this Week

$CAD #Canadian #FX #Trade #Markets #KnightsbridgeLive #USDCAD

Canadian Dollar

Ticker: CAD=

Price: 1.3104

USD/CAD Outlook

USDCAD is now close to its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages, which may act as price barrier for the asset. The clearest trend exists on the 14 day timeframe, which shows price moving down over that time. Or to simplify this another way, note that out of the past 10 days USDCAD’s price has gone down 5 them.

Overall, the bias in prices is: Downwards.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 1.32.

The projected upper bound is: 1.33.

The projected lower bound is: 1.29.

The projected closing price is: 1.31.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 5 white candles and 5 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 23 white candles and 27 black candles for a net of 4 black candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 81.9277. This is an overbought reading. However, a signal is not generated until the Oscillator crosses below 80 The last signal was a buy 4 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 45.50. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 54 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -26. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a buy 3 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 7 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

FOREX CAD= closed down -0.003 at 1.310. Volume was 83% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 13% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume___

1.314 1.314 1.310 1.310 15,017

Technical Outlook

Short Term: Neutral

Intermediate Term: Bearish

Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period

Close: 1.31 1.32 1.35

Volatility: 7 8 11

Volume: 97,288 91,031 95,786

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

FOREX CAD= is currently 3.2% below its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is high as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of CAD= at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on CAD= and have had this outlook for the last 24 periods.