Catholic Finance: A Closer Look at Its Potential Alignment with Islamic Finance Over Jewish-Style Banking



By Shayne Heffernan

In the evolving landscape of global finance, the ethical underpinnings of financial systems are increasingly under scrutiny, prompting a reevaluation of how religious traditions shape economic practices. While modern banking predominantly reflects a Jewish-influenced model rooted in interest-based lending and market-driven returns, there’s a compelling case that Catholic finance, if revitalized to reflect its historical and doctrinal roots, might align more closely with Islamic finance than the prevailing Jewish-style banking we see today. This perspective challenges the establishment narrative, which often frames Western finance as a secular evolution detached from religious origins, and instead suggests a return to principles that prioritize communal good over individual profit.

Historically, both Catholic and Islamic finance share a deep-seated aversion to usury—the charging of interest deemed exploitative.

The Catholic Church’s early prohibitions, rooted in biblical teachings (e.g., Exodus 22:25), mirrored Islamic Sharia’s ban on riba, viewing interest as an unjust gain from lending. This stance persisted through the Middle Ages, with institutions like the Knights Templar and Mounts of Piety offering interest-free loans, akin to Islamic models like qard (interest-free loans) or mudarabah (profit-sharing).

The establishment often highlights the Church’s 16th-century relaxation of this ban as a pivot to modernity, but this shift was more pragmatic than doctrinal, driven by economic pressures rather than a rejection of core values. In contrast, Islamic finance has maintained its anti-interest stance, growing to a $2 trillion industry by 2015, emphasizing profit-sharing and ethical investments—principles that resonate with early Catholic ideals.

Jewish banking, as it evolved, took a different path. Excluded from guilds and land ownership in medieval Europe, Jewish communities turned to moneylending, often with interest, to non-Jews, a practice tolerated when Christian usury bans constrained others. This led to a stereotype of Jewish financial dominance, perpetuated by figures like Mayer Amschel Rothschild, and shaped today’s interest-based, profit-maximizing system.

The establishment narrative celebrates this as economic innovation, yet it overlooks the ethical critiques—usury as exploitation—that both Catholic and Islamic traditions historically opposed. While Catholic finance today, through entities like the Vatican Bank, participates in interest-based systems, its doctrinal roots (e.g., Catholic social teaching) align more with Islamic finance’s focus on solidarity and avoiding harm, as seen in products like murabahah (cost-plus financing).

Critically, the 2008 financial crisis exposed vulnerabilities in conventional banking that Islamic finance weathered initially, prompting the Vatican’s L’Osservatore Romano in 2009 to praise its ethical principles. Catholic finance could adopt similar models—prohibiting short-termism, non-virtuous investments, and unjust profits, as outlined in Dr. Antoine Cuny de la Verryère’s “princificats”—mirroring Islamic finance’s approach. Jewish-style banking, with its focus on individual gain and interest, diverges from this communal ethic, a divergence the establishment often glosses over to justify current norms.

The rise of indices like the S&P 500 Catholic Values Index further signals a Catholic push toward ethical finance, potentially aligning with Islamic profit-sharing over Jewish interest-driven models.

In the Middle East’s growth-driven financial landscape, where Islamic finance thrives, Catholic finance could find a natural ally, leveraging shared values to foster inclusive growth. This shift would challenge the dominant Jewish-influenced banking paradigm, not as a critique of its origins, but as a call to return to a more equitable, faith-based system. The future of finance might well see Catholic and Islamic models converge, leaving the interest-centric model as a historical footnote.

By Shayne Heffernan, July 30, 2025