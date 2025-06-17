Buy the War Stocks $LMT $GD $NOC $RTX $BA: The USA Industrial Military Complex Is Alive and Well

By Shayne Heffernan

The U.S. industrial military complex stands as a thriving behemoth, fueled by an ever-expanding defense budget and global conflicts that show no signs of abating. The fiscal 2025 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) allocates $923.3 billion, a 4.1% increase from 2024, reflecting heightened tensions from the ongoing war in Ukraine, China-Taiwan disputes, and Middle Eastern conflicts involving Israel, Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas. This relentless cycle of militarization echoes the warnings of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, who, in his 1961 farewell address, cautioned against the unchecked power of the military-industrial complex—a prophecy that feels all too real today. Much like George Orwell’s 1984, where perpetual war served as a tool for control, the modern world seems locked in a never-ending state of conflict, driving demand for defense products and enriching the companies that supply them. The establishment narrative often frames this spending as essential for national security, but the reality suggests a self-perpetuating system where war profiteering overshadows peace, making military stocks an attractive, if morally complex, investment. Recent moves, including the deployment of U.S. assets to Europe with nearly 30 tankers and fighter jets to provide strategic options amid the Israel-Iran conflict, underscore this escalation, while President Trump’s stark warning to evacuate Tehran signals the potential for further military action.



Investors looking to capitalize on this trend should consider buying into the U.S.-listed military stocks, which benefit from predictable, long-term government contracts and rising global demand. Companies like Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, and Northrop Grumman are poised to see continued growth, supported by a projected U.S. defense industry expansion to $382.56 billion by 2030, driven by investments in advanced technologies such as AI, cybersecurity, and next-gen battlefield systems. While the establishment touts these firms as pillars of innovation, the underlying motive—sustained by endless geopolitical strife—raises questions about the true cost to society. Trump’s call for Tehran’s evacuation, coupled with the strategic repositioning of U.S. military assets, hints at an imminent escalation, further bolstering the case for defense stocks. For those willing to navigate this ethical landscape, the current market presents a strategic opportunity, as these stocks have outperformed broader indices in recent years, with analysts predicting further upside amid escalating global unrest. The never-ending war machine may be a grim reality, but for investors, it’s a market reality worth watching.

Table of Military Stocks Listed in the USA

Stock Ticker Company Name Sector Recent Price (USD) 52-Week Range (USD) $LMT Lockheed Martin Corp. Aerospace & Defense 513.10 425.80 – 570.25 $GD General Dynamics Corp. Aerospace & Defense 285.40 230.15 – 295.60 $NOC Northrop Grumman Corp. Aerospace & Defense 480.50 410.30 – 515.70 $RTX RTX Corporation Aerospace & Defense 105.20 85.90 – 110.75 $BA Boeing Co. Aerospace & Defense 180.35 150.20 – 195.80

Note: Prices and ranges are illustrative based on recent market trends and are subject to change.

These stocks represent a cross-section of the industrial military complex, from Lockheed Martin’s F-35 program to Boeing’s defense contracts despite commercial challenges. The establishment might argue this investment supports jobs and security, but the deeper truth lies in the profit motive tied to perpetual conflict—a cycle Eisenhower foresaw and Orwell depicted. As global tensions persist, with U.S. assets now bolstering European bases and Trump’s warning amplifying fears of a Tehran strike, the financial upside for these companies could grow, making them a compelling, if controversial, addition to any portfolio.