Buy Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Now or Wait for Dip?

Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA, -2.01% dropped 3.1% in premarket trading Thursday, putting them on track to snap a 6-day win streak.

The stock’s recent rally can lead the company to focus on growth over cost controls.

Regulatory credits can be a “significant swing factor” for Tesla, and the company’s guidance for credit revenue to roughly double in 2020 could be conservative.

With share prices at current levels, we think [Tesla] may no longer be incentivized to maintain strict cost controls (particularly on the OpEx line) and could reprioritize investment in growth.

The stock has run up 11.4% amid the 6-day win streak, and has rocketed 451.4% year to date while the S&P 500 SPX, -1.63% has gained 8.0%.

We have experienced increased inbound interest in TSLA, particularly deciphering the bull/bear case from here.

Interestingly, we have found investors increasingly focused on 2025+ blue-sky scenarios, in stark contrast to a few months ago when the primary focus was on the upcoming quarter.”

Tesla, Inc., formerly Tesla Motors, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products.

The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of electric vehicles.

The Energy generation and storage segment includes the design, manufacture, installation, and sale or lease of stationary energy storage products and solar energy systems to residential and commercial customers, or sale of electricity generated by its solar energy systems to customers.

The Company produces and distributes two fully electric vehicles, the Model S sedan and the Model X sport utility vehicle (SUV). It also offers Model 3, a sedan designed for the mass market.

It develops energy storage products for use in homes, commercial facilities and utility sites.

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the upside.

The projected upper bound is: 506.44.

The projected lower bound is: 360.83.

The projected closing price is: 433.64.

A big black candle occurred. This is bearish, as prices closed significantly lower than they opened. If the candle appears when prices are “high,” it may be the first sign of a top. If it occurs when prices are confronting an overhead resistance area (e.g., a moving average, trendline, or price resistance level), the long black candle adds credibility to the resistance. Similarly, if the candle appears as prices break below a support area, the long black candle confirms the failure of the support area.

During the past 10 bars, there have been 5 white candles and 5 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 27 white candles and 23 black candles for a net of 4 white candles.

Three black candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three black crows, the steady downward pattern is bearish.

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 25.9525. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 2 period(s) ago.

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 51.80. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 32 period(s) ago.

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 0. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 1 period(s) ago.

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 4 period(s) ago.

TESLA INC closed down -8.840 at 430.830. Volume was 49% below average (consolidating)(neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 36% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 446.240 447.000 428.870 430.830 36,287,844

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 436.88 408.45 230.44 Volatility: 42 118 116 Volume: 38,765,700 73,278,512 83,361,304

TESLA INC is currently 87.0% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is extremely low when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

There is a good possibility that there will be an increase in volatility along with sharp price fluctuations in the near future. Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of TSLA.O at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on TSLA.O and have had this outlook for the last 1 periods.