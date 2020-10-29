Buy a Vacation Home in Florida, The Sunshine State

#vacation #retirement #home #Florida

“Here is our Real Estate expert’s guide to the best places to invest in the East Coast’s Sunshine State”— Paul Ebeling

You probably know somebody, or know somebody who knows somebody, who has bought a vacation home in Florida, after all, the state boasts 1 of the Top real estate markets in the country.

Aside from the primary draws like low to no taxes, like year-round warm weather and 1,350 miles of beautiful coastline.

The average property tax rate in the Sunshine State is a reasonable 1.02% relatively mild in comparison to many other states.

More often than not, purchases are made in the southern portion of the state, but there’s plenty of real estate in central Florida too, like Orlando, especially for those interested in proximity to theme parks.

Not only does a real estate investment enable you to build equity, avoid pricey rent fees year after year, and have a hassle-free vacation when you head south, but it also opens up the opportunity for renting out your home to seasonal travelers.

And the Top cities are, the following:

“Palm Beach for a classic, elegant environment, Miami Beach for high-end beach condos in a vibrant setting, Key Biscayne for a true coastal vibe just a bridge away from the city, and Coconut Grove for a tropical, laidback feel. Naples is also a fantastic city with a beautiful beach. Plus, the Florida Keys offers an idyllic setting with high-end communities like Ocean Reef, an ideal option for avid golfers.” says Real Estate expert Bruce WD Barren.

Miami Beach (a MB canal house pictured above)

With a luxury housing market that is projected to remain stable in the years to come, Miami is an ideal place to invest in vacation real estate. Between the beautiful beaches, buzzing nightlife, elevated restaurant scene, and abundance of water-related activities, there is never a dull moment in Miami. Purchasing there rules out the need to book at the luxury hotels, and allow vacation home-owners flexibility and the option to be spontaneous about booking travel. And based on the number of travelers the city sees each year, vacation home owners are likely have no issue renting their property if they choose too.

Key Biscayne

Crave the excitement of Miami but prefer to stay a little off the beaten path? Then Key Biscayne is an excellent place to invest. Just a quick drive over the Rickenbacker Causeway, this little spit of land is all lush parks and sandy beaches, offering some of Florida’s best views of the ocean, and proximity to a barrier reef and the only federally-recognized underwater archeological trail. This is an especially good choice for those who are interested in water sports, ocean exploration, and low-key luxury.

Orlando or Kissimmee

For those with a family who loves vacations a la Disney and Universal, buying a 2nd home in the City Beautiful, or its neighboring city Kissimmee, is a smart investment. Given how pricey theme park experiences tend to be, eliminating the need to book high-end hotels for a trip to Disney World will likely pay off especially if you end up renting your vacation home to other travelers when not using it. Theme parks aside, Orlando has plenty to offer for those looking to purchase a vacation home in a central location. The city itself boasts diverse neighborhoods, a luxury dining scene, and great nightlife; plus, both Orlando and Kissimmee are only a 1-2 hr drive from beautiful beaches like those in St. Augustine or the stretches of sand along the Gulf Coast.

Key West

Whether an avid SCUBA diver going to Key West for the spectacular reefs, or chasing that unparalleled Sunset and the laid-back island vibes, Florida’s southernmost tip is 1 of the state’s prettiest spots, full stop. The Old Town is home to an impressive collection of Victorian-style homes, but the beachfront villas and modern, stylish condos abound. Key West is a veritable paradise, and the hours 1 gets in front of the ocean and under the Sun will be well worth the investment.

Boca Grande

Life is slower out on Gasparilla Island, a small barrier island off of Florida’s Gulf Coast. Boca Grande, Gasparilla’s largest town, is all island vibes, laid-back lifestyle, and charming Old Florida culture. Cars are considered quite rare there, rather, people often just motor around in golf carts, there are no traffic light. Between the picturesque Gasparilla Island State Park, pristine beaches, and relaxed atmosphere, this is a good place to invest in a vacation home if looking for a quiet beach getaway.

Naples

Like to golf at world-class courses, shop luxury labels, and do both while getting some stunning waterfront vistas? Then Naples is worth looking into for a vacation home. Nestled on the shores of the Gulf of Mexico and close to Sanibel Island, Marco Island, and Fort Myers, Naples is an excellent place to settle down for a beachside vacation with access to high-end shopping, Tier 1 cuisine, and super water sports.

St. Augustine

Famed as the oldest city in the United States, St. Augustine has a lot going for it, between the centuries-old architecture, the stunning ocean views, eclectic shops and galleries, and diverse cuisine, there is plenty to do in this storied town, and the real estate is considered pretty affordable, including drinking from the Fountain of Youth! With about 6-M visitors traveling to this small city each year, purchasing a property there you can avoid the process of booking hotel rooms or vacation rentals. Want to rent? No trouble there.

Gainesville

This community-driven college town checks a lot of boxes: relaxed vibes, a dynamic nightlife, and gorgeous natural surroundings. Those looking to purchase a Florida vacation home somewhere where the Sun is strong, the Sea nearby, and a happening place will find it in Gainesville, and there is plenty of opportunity to rent a vacation home to those in the college community or to warm-weather seekers.

Destin

Love to fish? Then purchasing a vacation home in the beautiful city of Destin, Florida is a good place to buy. While the real estate prices are on the Northside, this Emerald Coast city boasts some of the whitest sand in the state, beautiful emerald waters of the Gulf, and a thriving marine life, making it 1 of the world’s “luckiest” fishing towns. From harbourfront condos and townhouses to older homes with character to beachfront properties, Destin offers a little something for anyone looking to fish up along the Gulf coast.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!