BT Group (BT-A.L) Stock Worth Watching

BT Group

Ticker: BT-A.L

Price: GBP108.05

Company Updates

Credit Suisse reaffirms its “outperform” rating on the share of BT Group, although has cut its corresponding target price from 190 pence to 180 pence, following an update on its first quarter results and its first targets provided for FY 2021.

The broker believes that the telecom operator’s EBITDA will return to growth in FY 2022, with the reversal of the short-term impact of Covid-19 on world sporting events and the UK economy.

Credit Suisse expects EBITDA to be flat between FY 2020 02and 23 at 7.9 billion pounds. It says that the consensus is “much too pessimistic in forecasting a 5% reduction over the same period”.

Business Summary

BT Group plc is a communications services company.

The Company is engaged in selling fixed-voice services, broadband, mobile and television products and services, as well as various communications services ranging from phone and broadband to managed networked information technology (IT) solutions and cyber security protection.

The Company operates in four segments: Global Services, Enterprise, Consumer and Openreach. Its Global Services is engaged in providing managed networked IT services.

Its Enterprise provides communications and IT services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland (RoI). The Consumer segment is a provider of fixed-voice and broadband services in the United Kingdom. Openreach provides services, such as copper and fiber connections between its exchanges, and homes and businesses.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Downwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the downside.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 114.99.

The projected upper bound is: 116.83.

The projected lower bound is: 98.79.

The projected closing price is: 107.81.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 6 white candles and 4 black candles for a net of 2 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 24 white candles and 24 black candles.

A doji star occurred (where a doji gaps above or below the previous candle). This often signals a reversal with confirmation occurring on the next bar.

A long lower shadow occurred. This is typically a bullish signal (particularly when it occurs near a low price level, at a support level, or when the security is oversold).

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 62.9562. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 1 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 48.15. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 104 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 12. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a buy 7 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 3 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

BT GROUP closed up 0.050 at 108.050. Volume was 43% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 4% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 108.100 108.564 104.500 108.050 16,543,927

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 106.18 112.46 143.56 Volatility: 51 52 56 Volume: 22,927,254 24,746,794 29,339,942

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

BT GROUP is currently 24.7% below its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is high as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of BT.L at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on BT.L and have had this outlook for the last 31 periods.