British Pound: GBP/USD (GBP=X) UK Manufacturing shows strong expansion

British Pound

Ticker: GBP=

Price: $1.3380

British Pound Outlook

The British manufacturing sector continues to gain steam. The Manufacturing PMI has accelerated for four successive months, rising to 55.2 in August, up from 53.3. This points to significant expansion.

There was other positive news out of the UK on Tuesday. Mortgage Approvals rose to 66 thousand, up from 40 thousand beforehand. This figure beat the forecast of 55 thousand. Consumers are taking out more loans, as Net Lending to Individuals jumped to GBP 3.9 billion, up from 1.8 billion in the previous release. This marked a five-month high. On the inflation front, the BRC Shop Price Index will be released later in the day. The index hasn’t posted a gain since May 2018.

GBP/US Dollar Exchange Rate

Today’s Forex Rates

GBP/US Dollar FX Polls

Economic Events

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the upside.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 1.29.

The projected upper bound is: 1.36.

The projected lower bound is: 1.32.

The projected closing price is: 1.34.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 7 white candles and 3 black candles for a net of 4 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 32 white candles and 18 black candles for a net of 14 white candles.

Three white candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three white soldiers, the steady upward pattern is bullish.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 77.9825. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 0 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 69.66. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 10 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 132.This is an overbought reading. However, a signal isn’t generated until the indicator crosses below 100. The last signal was a sell 8 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 2 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

FOREX GBP= closed unchanged at 1.338. Volume was 77% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 7% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 1.338 1.340 1.336 1.338 29,315

Technical Outlook Short Term: Overbought Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 1.32 1.29 1.27 Volatility: 11 9 14 Volume: 111,736 119,965 119,937

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

FOREX GBP= is currently 5.1% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is high as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect moderate flows of volume into GBP= (mildly bullish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on GBP= and have had this outlook for the last 30 periods. The security price has set a new 14-period high while our momentum oscillator has not. This is a bearish divergence.