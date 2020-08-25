British Pound: GBP/USD (GBP=X) Continues to Grind Higher

$GBP #BritishPound #USD #FX #Currencies #Trading #Markets

British Pound

Ticker: GBP=

Price: $1.3092

British Pound News

The Pound US Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate dived -0.95% on Friday, wiping out gains for the week. The pair settled flat across the week at US$1.3087 and remains at that level as the new week begins.

Whilst fears of a no trade deal Brexit are dragging on demand for the Pound, optimism surrounding the UK’s economic recovery in the third quarter is underpinning sterling. According to government analysis the British economy is on track for record growth this quarter.

The US Dollar is treading water as investors look ahead to the central bankers virtual meeting at the Jackson Hole symposium and a key note speech by Federal Chair Jerome Powell. Whilst US business activity and home sales data has been encouraging expectations are that more monetary easing is needed.

GBP/US Dollar Exchange Rate

Today’s Forex Rates

GBP/US Dollar FX Polls

Economic Events

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

The projected upper bound is: 1.33.

The projected lower bound is: 1.29.

The projected closing price is: 1.31.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 6 white candles and 4 black candles for a net of 2 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 29 white candles and 21 black candles for a net of 8 white candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 15.1702. This is an oversold reading. However, a signal is not generated until the Oscillator crosses above 20 The last signal was a sell 15 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 57.59. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 4 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -30. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 2 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 10 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

FOREX GBP= closed up 0.004 at 1.310. Volume was 81% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 57% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 1.307 1.311 1.305 1.310 24,204

Technical Outlook Short Term: Oversold Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 1.31 1.28 1.27 Volatility: 12 10 14 Volume: 105,864 123,808 119,395

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

FOREX GBP= is currently 3.0% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is extremely high when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that volatility will decrease and prices will stabilize in the near term.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of GBP= at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on GBP= and have had this outlook for the last 24 periods.