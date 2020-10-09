British #ChampionsDay At Home Activity Pack

We sadly can’t welcome you to QIPCO British Champions Day 2020, but that hasn’t stopped us being able to bring the day to your living room!

Alongside all the world-class racing action on ITV, Racing TV and Sky Sports Racing, we have also taken some of the traditional bits of QIPCO British Champions Day for you to enjoy at home.

Get the day off to an excellent start with a Breakfast of Champions cooked by our ambassador and Champion Jockey, Oisin Murphy. Choose from one of three menus for a tasty lunch before the racing action begins and round the day out with a cocktail or mocktail and some iconic music from some of our After Party acts from across the years.

It’s not just the food you can enjoy, but also lots of activities and ways for you and the whole family to get involved. Whether that be flags and bunting, dot-to-dots or a good old-fashioned tipping competition.

We are also celebrating a Decade of Champions this year with this being the 10th QIPCO British Champions Day.

The first activities can be found below and we will be adding to this with some of the bits mentioned above as we get closer to the day.

Don’t forget, any of the activities you take part in, be sure to grab a snap and post on social media and use #ChampionsDay.

Download At Home Pack

