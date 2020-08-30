Breathing is a Powerful Tool to Relieve Stress and Anxiety

#Mind #Body #Spirit #anxiety #stress #breathing #virus #chaos

The anxieties and stress associated with C-19 can wreak havoc with our bodies, mentally and physically causing symptoms of fatigue, gastrointestinal upset, elevated blood pressure and pulse, as well as depression, sadness and strained relationships.

But a simple breathing exercise can help calm the body and mind, and help relieve these symptoms.

The mind, body, and spirit are a seamlessly interwoven unit, for millennia, people who have studied the workings of the mind say that there is a special relationship between breathing and consciousness.

It has been reported that many people have been experiencing headaches, back pain, and other ailments since the virus chaos began.

Whether people are sitting or laying around too much, the stress of the state of the world makes its way into the bodies, tensing joints and muscles. This is especially true if 1 are working from home and dealing with a multitude of stressors both from family and work obligations.

The experts recommend taking 10 mins several times during your day to de-stress our bodies.

Here are some exercises that can be done standing or sitting at the desk, as follows:

Take a deep breath, a simple breathing technique can eliminate tension in minutes. Take a long, slow inhale and forcefully blow out all the air through your mouth, holding your exhale as long as it’s comfortable. Repeat until all the tension clears from your brain. With regular practice, this technique becomes an instant and powerful tool to relieve stress and anxiety.

Release tight shoulders and neck muscles. Whether sitting or standing, this easy exercise can help; Roll your shoulders backwards in big circles, lifting them up to your ears on an inhale and then squeezing the shoulder blades together on your exhale, repeat 5X.

Dissolve tension in the back of the neck. Clasp your hands gently behind the base of your skull and on the inhale, keep the shoulders out wide and press your head against your hands gently. As you exhale, bring your elbows together in front of you, dropping your chin to your chest. Be sure not to lean your torso forward, repeat 3X.

Side stretch. Ground your feet hip distance apart and reach your arms overhead, framing your face, take the left hand and gently grasp the right wrist. Inhale as you reach up and on your exhale, gently lean the left. Push the outer edge of your right foot firmly on the ground as you lean over. Repeat on the opposite side for 5 breaths each side.

Open up your hips. People hold lot of tension in the hips, and sitting at a desk exacerbates that stress, says Berg. An easy yet powerful stretch is called the “Figure 4.” Bring your right ankle over your left knee, keeping the foot flexed. If you feel that’s enough sensation, stop here, but otherwise gently lean forward to enhance the stretch. Repeat on the other side, holding each leg for 5 breaths.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively