Breaking Free from X’s Grip: How to Enjoy It Without the Obsession

I’ve been on X for years, and I’ll admit it—I got sucked in. Not by the platform itself, but by the numbers game. Likes, views, retweets… they became my daily fix. I’d post something and immediately check how it was doing, refreshing the app like a kid waiting for a report card. It wasn’t until a moment of clarity hit me earlier this year that I realized I was doing it all wrong. X can be a great place to connect, share ideas, and stay in the loop, but only if you break the cycle of chasing popularity and monetization. Here’s how I did it—and how I’m still enjoying X on my own terms.

The wake-up call came during Lent 2025. I’m a fairly religious guy, and I’ve always taken Lent seriously as a time to reflect and reset. This year, it hit me hard: I’d fallen into the trap of trying to “win” at X. Every post was a calculated move—how can I get more followers, more engagement, maybe even turn this into a revenue stream? I was chasing the algorithm, not connection. Turns out, I’m not alone. I read a 2023 CNBC piece that said 60% of social media users feel pressure to chase metrics—likes, views, shares. That pressure’s real, and it’s a creativity killer.

So, I decided to change. My team and I run a tech-focused account,

@Livetradingnews, and we’d been playing the same game—clickbait, follower-chasing, the works. We sat down, had a hard look at ourselves, and decided to go back to basics. On March 6, 2025, we posted about it publicly, laying out our new approach: honest tweets, no more popularity contests, just real talk about what we care about—tech, markets, art, and a bit of cheeky humor. We pinned that post to our profile as a reminder to ourselves. You can see it here: https://x.com/Livetradingnews/status/1897589058135834773. It’s our North Star now, a way to keep ourselves accountable.

The first step was the hardest: ignoring likes and views. Those little numbers are addictive—every time you see them tick up, it’s a dopamine hit. But they don’t mean much in the grand scheme. I stopped checking my notifications for metrics and started paying attention to who was actually engaging. A single thoughtful reply from someone who got what I was saying became worth more than a hundred likes. It’s not easy—X’s algorithm is built to reward flashy, controversial stuff, and it’s tempting to play that game. But once I let go of the numbers, I felt free. I could post what I wanted, not what I thought would “perform.”

Next, I stopped chasing popularity or monetization. X makes it so easy to fall into that trap—everyone’s talking about how to grow your audience, how to get verified, how to make money off your account. I get it; the platform’s a business, and they want you hooked. But I realized I don’t need to be a viral sensation to enjoy X. I started posting what I cared about—thoughts on tokenization, updates on our tech projects, even the occasional rant about overpriced coffee. If it resonates with someone, great. If not, that’s fine too. The Interledger Community put it well in a 2021 discussion: clout-chasing often backfires, with creators risking credibility for short-term gains. I’d rather build trust than chase clicks.

I still enjoy X, though—it’s not about quitting, it’s about using it better. I love connecting with like-minded folks: traders swapping market tips, tech enthusiasts geeking out over new apps, even the occasional troll who keeps things lively. To keep it fun, I set some ground rules. I limit myself to 15 minutes a day—enough time to post, reply, and catch up, but not enough to get sucked into the scroll. I also turned off notifications for likes and retweets, keeping only direct messages so I can focus on real conversations. It’s amazing how much more meaningful X feels when you strip away the popularity contest.

For me, X is now a tool, not a game. I post what’s on my mind—whether it’s a take on Bitcoin’s long-term potential or a quick update on our latest app—without worrying about how many eyes it’ll catch. Breaking the dependency doesn’t mean leaving X; it means using it on your terms, not the algorithm’s. If I can do it, so can you. Take a step back, ignore the numbers, and post what matters. You’ll find X is a lot more fun when you’re not trying to win it.