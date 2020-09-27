Box Office: The 40th Anni Re Release of ‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’ Collected Nearly $1-N in Ticket Sales

#BoxOffice #StatWars

Without LA and NYC, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet fell to $3.4-M from 2,850 locations in its 4th frame for a weak North American total of $41.2-M.

The $200-M espionage epic is making up for its disappointing domestic run overseas, where the Warner Bros. tentpole collected another $15.8-M for a worldwide take of $283.2-M as it approaches $300-M globally, according to the studio.

Warners, along with box office analysts, expect Tenet‘s performance in the US to improve once cinemas in New York City and Los Angeles are allowed to reopen in the coming days or wks. Director Nolan’s films traditionally do big business in the country’s 2 largest moviegoing markets.

Yet the overall box office recovery is imperiled in the US as Hollywood studios move their tentpoles out of the Fall corridor amid the ongoing chaos.

Sunday, indie studio Solstice Studios, home of Unhinged, said that many cinemas across the country are reducing their hours of operation or even closing again because of a lack of product.

Over the 25-27 September weekend, the box office was a patchwork of holdovers, a new BTS concert doc, smaller specialty offerings and even rereleases.

In celebration of its 40th anni the, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back hit the big screen again. The iconic pic collected an impressive $908,000 from 2,097 cinemas.

The Empire Strikes Back placed high up on the chart behind Tenet, 20th Century’s The New Mutants ($1.1-M), Unhinged ($1-M) and K-pop pic Break the Silence: The Movie, the latest concert doc about SKorean boy band BTS. Break the Silence, playing in 560 locations, opened to an estimated $960,000.

Sony and Stage 6’s The Last Shift launched in 871 cinemas to an estimated $235,000 from 871 theaters. Focus Features’ dramedy Kajillionaire, debuted to $215,000 from 521 sites.

Breaking from tradition, Warner continues to block anyone from seeing Tenet ticket sales on Comscore.

Sony is doing the same during the opening weekend of its films, such as The Last Shift.

Over the weekend, Netflix opened Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 in 100 to 130 theaters. The film debuts 16 October on the streamer.

