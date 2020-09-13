Box Office: ‘Tenet’ Takes $29.5-M in US, Crosses $200-M Worldwide

#boxoffice #Tenet #China #virus

$DIS $T $SNY $IMAX

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is struggling as North America box office is muted, but impresses overseas for an estimated global haul of $207-M through Sunday.

Over the weekend, the film earned an estimated $6.7-M domestically from 2,901 cinemas for a take of $29.5-M.

The tentpole is doing especially well on premium format screens. Imax locations alone have generated $23-M in ticket sales.

Warner Bros. has been shielding domestic grosses from public view by blocking anyone from seeing Tenet‘s weekday and weekend numbers on Comscore, a receptacle for real-time grosses provided by cinemas.

Warners is reporting grosses normally for international markets, which are well ahead of the US in terms of cinema reopenings.

In China: Tenet ceded the #1 spot over the weekend to Disney’s tentpole Mulan, which opened well behind expectations with $23.2-M.

The live-action adventure has gone straight to premium VOD in the US and some Western European countries.

Mulan‘s foreign theatrical take is $37.6-M.

Last week, indoor cinemas in New Jersey and Orange County began reopening in earnest. It was a major boost, considering cinemas in both areas are close to LA and New York City, where Nolan’s films play best. Tenet‘s 2 top-grossing theaters this weekend were in Orange County, followed by a location in Northern Virginia, a Los Angeles Drive-in and a theater in New Jersey.

Elsewhere

Sony is estimating a $1.1-M opening from 2,204 theaters for rom-com The Broken Hearts Gallery.

Sony domestic distribution chief Adrian Smith says the film’s opening was “terrific.” He predicts an especially long run.

Every film in the marketplace faces challenges due to the ongoing virus chaos, including reduced capacity. States still completely closed in terms of movie theaters include New York, Maryland, Michigan and New Mexico.

New Mutants, from 20th Century/Disney, earned $2.1-M in its 3rd frame from 2,704 locations for a domestic tally of $15.3-M after getting hammered by critics. Overseas, the superhero horror pic has earned $14-M for $29.3-M globally.

Solstice Studios’ Unhinged has grown its domestic gross to $13.8-M from 2,365 sites after taking in another $1.5-M in its 4th outing.

Have a healthy week, see a movie.