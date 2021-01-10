Box Office: Overall it was a Grim Weekend at the Movies

#BoxOffice #movies #theaters #WW84 #ChinaVirus #chaos #domestic #overseas

$T $CMCSA $SNE $LGF.A $DIS

Wonder Woman 1984 stayed atop the domestic box office chart in its 3rd frame, but f3ll off steeply.

Overall it was a grim weekend for the North American theaters as total revenue was off 93% compared to the same weekend a year ago due to the ongoing China Virus chaos and no new wide releases.

WW84 took in an estimated $3-M, a 47% for a domestic take of $32.6-M, according to Warner Bros. Overseas, WW84 grossed $4.7-M for a foreign haul of $98.8-M and $131.4-M worldwide.

Elsewhere, at the domestic box office, Universal and DreamWorks Animation’s The Croods: The New Age held at #2 in its 7th weekend with $1.8-M for a domestic total of $36.9-M and $127.8-M worldwide

Universal’s News of the World fell 27% in its 3rd weekend to $1.2-M for a domestic take of $7.1-M and #3.

At #4 was Sony’s Monster Hunter, which took in $1.1-M for a domestic total of $7.8-M.

Lionsgate’s Fatale rounded out the top five with $670,000 for a total of $4-M

Overseas, Disney’s Soul became one of the Top-grossing Pixar titles of all time in China upon finishing Sunday with $36-M. Soul is only playing on Disney+ in the US and certain international markets, has grossed a total of $47.3-M at the overseas box office.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!