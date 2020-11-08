Box Office: ‘Let Him Go’ # 1 with $4-M; ‘Tenet’ Marks $350-M Globally

#BoxOffice #movies #COVID #chaos

‘Let Him Go,’ a suspense drama starring Diane Lane and Kevin Costner, scored the best North American opening in 6 wks due to the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 chaos.

Focus Features’ Let Him Go rode to #1 in its domestic debut with $4.1-M from 2,454 locations.

The movie’s performance marks the 1st time in the history of Focus that the specialty label has had 2 titles open at # 1 on back-to-back weekends.

Written and directed by Thomas Bezucha and based on Larry Watson’s bestselling novel of the same name, the suspense-filled drama stars Kevin Costner and Diane Lane.

Playing in 2,454 locations, the Top gross for the weekend was the Five Drive-In in Toronto with $12,607. Markets including Dallas, Houston and Phoenix all performed well, considering…

Focus’ Halloween horror pick Come Play, which opened last weekend to $3.2-M, fell to $1.7-M from 2,213 theaters for a 10-Day domestic total of $5.6-M

At the worldwide box office, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet crossed the $350-M mark in ticket sales after rolling out in late August. The Warner Bros.’ tentpole has grossed $55.1-M domestically and $295.6-M internationally for a global total of $350.8-M

