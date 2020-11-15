Box Office: ‘Freaky’ Vs COVID Hits with $3.7-M Opening

By on

Box Office: ‘Freaky’ Vs COVID Hits with $3.7-M Opening

#BoxOffice #movie #COVID

$CMCSA

The latest collaboration from Blumhouse and Universal came in on the lower end of expectations after theater re-closures in markets and warnings from health authorities in a number of states urging consumers to stay home.

Blumhouse and Universal’s Freaky topped the struggling North American box office with a $3.7-M weekend debut.

Freaky is the 14th Blumhouse film to place No. 1 in its opening. Directed by Happy Death Day’s Christopher Landon, the R-rated film stars an innocent teenage girl (Kathryn Newton) who finds she has switched bodies with a  serial killer (Vince Vaughn).

Overall, 47.7% of theaters in the US are up and running. Overseas, where cinemas have re-closed in a number of European markets, Freaky grossed $1.9-M from 20 markets for a global start of $5.6-M.

Over the weekend, Universal and Focus claimed 3 of the Top 5 spots on the box office chart.

Focus’ Let Him Go placed #2 in its 2nd weekend with $1.8-M for a domestic total of $6.9-M, while fellow Focus title Come Play came in #4 in its 3rd frame with $1.1-M for a total of $7.3-M.

Then there is this scary movie, ‘Songbird’

Quarantine Thriller: It’s Only a Movie, Except When It Isn’t

The official trailer for a quarantine thriller movie, ‘Songbird‘ shows a dystopian life where, for the 215th wk, everyone is locked down and anyone breaking quarantine is shot on sight.

It may sound like something that could not possibly happen in real life except the steps are already in place that could turn make believe into real life.

Think about it, the narrative is not unrealistic, and the horror of it isn’t either.

Have some fun, try to see a movie this week, do not be afraid.

  , , , , , , , , ,

Box Office: ‘Freaky’ Vs COVID Hits with $3.7-M Opening added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Box Office: ‘Lego Movie 2’ Tops the List with $35-M, Cold Pursuit an Icy 3rd
  2. Box Office Chaos: AMC Theatres Revenue Collapsed
  3. Box Office: The Movie Business Feels Like it is Dead
  4. Box Office: ‘The Invisible Man’ Screams with $29-M in NA Start, $49-M Worldwide