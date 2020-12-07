Box Office: Exhibitors are Scrambling as Blockbusters will be Released on Pay TV

#boxoffice #movies #release #schedules

Warners, a unit of of ATT (NYSE:T), has not yet said how its Y 2021 slate, which will launch simultaneously in theaters and on streamer HBO Max in the US, will roll out in theaters internationally.

The studios announcement this week that it will bow all its Y 2021 titles simultaneously in theaters and on its streaming platform HBO Max in the US has left exhibitors outside America scrambling to keep up.

HBO Max is only available in the US now.

Just after Warner Bros.’ announcement on 3 December, Andy Forssell, head of HBO Max Global, speaking at online technology conference Web Summit, said the streaming service will be available in Latin America and some territories in Europe “by the end of next year.”

WarnerMedia’s plan is to upgrade its HBO Now streaming service in those territories to HBO Max.

HBO Now is not available in much of Europe where HBO has multiyear output deals with local pay TV operators.

Outside the US

Warner Bros said it is planning a theatrical open for Wonder Woman 1984 and its Y 2021 feature slate.

What is unclear is how long the theatrical frame will be in individual territories. In the UK, the film is set for a 16 December release in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, where cinemas can still operate, London is Tier 2.

Warners is understood to be pushing for an early VOD release for the title, just 28 days after its theatrical bow, instead of the usual 16-wk gap between theatrical release and online bow in the UK.

Elsewhere in Europe

Hammered exhibitors could see further pressure to shrink the theatrical frame for studio releases, particularly if the films are getting streaming releases in the US, increasing the chances they will be pirated.

Cinemas in France, Germany and Italy are currently shuttered.

France plans to ease lockdown measures on 15 December, allowing theaters to reopen, though a 9:00p-7:00a curfew will be in place.

Both Italy and Germany have extended their lockdown measures into January.

It is anyone’s guess where Wonder Woman 1984, planned as a Holiday release across the continent, will land on the schedule.

What seems certain is that as theaters reopen, so will negotiations between Warners and exhibitors.

We are Bullish ATT across the board, with Strong support at 29.20 and Key resistance at 30.48 and give the stock a Buy rating on its 24 November breakout at 29.23. With a target price at 48/share into Y 2021.

