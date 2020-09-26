Books: Why do we love them so much?

#books #classics #read

There are life changing books that everyone should read, more than once.

The Big Q: Why do we love books so much?

The Big A: Books are an escape and a sanctuary, some characters of some novels were so real that they might jump out of the pages at night if we left the book cover open.

In Ex Libris, Pulitzer Prize-winning literary critic, Michiko Kakutani offers a personal selection of over 100 works of fiction, nonfiction and poetry, with passionate essays on why each has had a profound effect on her life.

From Homer’s Iliad and Odyssey to Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale to Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan Novels, Ex Libris covers a rich and vast range of classics, old and new, that will help build a well-rounded reader and citizen of the world. With fine illustrations by lettering artist Dana Tanamachi that evoke vintage bookplates leafed between Kakutani’s inspiring essays, Ex Libris points us to your next great read, and proves a reminder of why we enjoy reading in the 1st place.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!