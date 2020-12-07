Blue State Democrat Governors and Mayors Locking Down Citizens to Damage Growing Economy

Blue state governor lockdowns are killing the large economies of California and New York.

Nevertheless The Trump Economy is doing a lot better than the MSM is willing to admit.

Governor Gavin Newsom is trying to shut down everything in California, and that is killing the Golden State’s economy. New York and California are America’s big minuses now.

Our 6.7% unemployment is a good of a thing coming out out of the virus driven February-March instant recession. Most of the experts did not expect single-digits numbers until next year.

The biggest declines in unemployment were among America’s minority groups: blacks, Hispanics and Asians.

The numbers across the board are very strong. The MSM may wish to report it accurately or not, but facts are facts.

Aid/relief/stimulus and vaccines will drive the V-shaped recovery further and faster. The vaccines are coming by the middle of December and President Trump is working with Congress on more stimulus, it will come soon I believe.

President Trump wants to keep the businesses open and keep the schools open. Those 2 things are very important for education and for the economy.

In the next few wks, we will see an upturn in the economy despite the Democrats attempts to hobble it.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

