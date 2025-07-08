America

Bitcoin Trading Outlook

Bitcoin is a Must Own Asset

Knightsbridge is sounding the alarm on the U.S. Dollar, where the relentless printing of money continues to erode the dollar’s strength. With inflation creeping higher and fiscal policies showing little restraint, we’re urging investors to seek refuge in assets that hold real value—Bitcoin, with its fixed supply of 21 million coins, offers a hedge against fiat devaluation, while gold’s timeless scarcity provides a proven store of wealth. The focus should be on buying value and scarcity, steering clear of paper currencies losing their grip, as the market signals a shift toward tangible assets that weather economic storms.

Contents
Bitcoin is a Must Own AssetBitcoin Daily CandlesticksBollinger BandsBitcoin MomentumBitcoin Technicals

Bitcoin Daily Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).
During the past 10 bars, there have been 7 white candles and 3 black candles for a net of 4 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 27 white candles and 23 black candles for a net of 4 white candles.

A spinning top occurred (a spinning top is a candle with a small real body). Spinning tops identify a session in which there is little price action (as defined by the difference between the open and the close). During a rally or near new highs, a spinning top can be a sign that prices are losing momentum and the bulls may be in trouble.

Bollinger Bands

Bitcoin closed below the upper band by 29.2%.

Bollinger Bands are 23.50% narrower than normal. The current width of the bands (alone) does not suggest anything conclusive about the future volatility or movement of prices.

The recent price action around the bands compared to the action of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) does not suggest any trading opportunities at this time.

Bitcoin Momentum

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 40.8056. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 10 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 55.93. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 47 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 87. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 5 period(s) ago.

MACD

Bitcoin Technicals

Technical Outlook
Short Term: Neutral
Intermediate Term: Bullish
Long Term: Bullish

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

Bitcoin is currently 12.8% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is extremely low when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that there will be an increase in volatility along with sharp price fluctuations in the near future. Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of BTC at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on BTC and have had this outlook for the last 10 periods.

